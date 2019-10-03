Bucs headed to districts

CENTERVILLE — Junior Olivia Wagner finished second overall and the Xenia High girls varsity golf team placed second overall too, to advance to the district championships, Oct. 2 at Yankee Trace Golf Club.

According to Athletic Director Nathan Kopp, Xenia’s district qualification is a first in school history.

Wagner led the team with her 18-hole round of 37-39 — 76, followed by Brynna Mardis (92), Darby Nolen (97) and Stacie Baxley (102). Grace Bond finished with a 111, but did not score in the team total.

The top four teams and top four individual golfers not on a qualifying team advanced to the district championships. Beavercreek’s Sarah O’Connor and Carroll’s Meredith Goecke were among the four individuals to advance.

Centerville won the team sectional title with a solid score of 304, 63 strokes ahead of the Buccaneers at 367. Miami Valley rivals Greenville (368) and Tippecanoe (369) also advanced. Centerville’s Meha Pandya was the sectional medalist with a round of 70.

The girls Division I District Championship will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 at Beavercreek Golf Course.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_XeniaLogo-copy.jpg