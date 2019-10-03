Sports Digest

Aviators fly over Skyhawks

FAIRBORN — Visiting Butler claimed a 26-24, 25-23, 24-26, 19-25, 15-11 girls varsity volleyball win over host Fairborn on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Sydney Haas, Sarah Peterangelo, Ella Whalen, and Makenzi Culbertson were recognized on Senior Night. Even with an unfortunate loss our Lady Skyhawks (9-10, 8-8 MVL) played incredible.

Leading the team was LeeAnn Williams with 17 kills and four aces, Ella Whalen with nine kills, Sydney Haas with 14 assists, Chariti Tayor with 13 digs, Katelyn Knapp with 26 assists and five aces, Sarah Peterangelo with four kills, Hani Sampson with 13 kills and 19 digs, Samantha Hart with 21 digs and Madyson Durbin with four digs. Butler is now 6-12, 6-9 in the MVL Miami division.

Fairborn next hosts Piqua for a 7 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Oct. 8. They will then close out their regular season schedule with an 8 p.m. match on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Xenia.

Fairborn wins JV battle

FAIRBORN — Erin Reichert, Peyton Thompson, Meagan Thompson, Katie Heider, Harlee Hunter, Kelsey Fugate, Grace Akers, Reese Mullins, Faith Craig and Kenzie Cartwright were each recognized for an outstanding two-set win against Butler. Each individual had an integral role in this victory.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Championship football tickets on sale

COLUMBUS — Two all-session ticket options are now on sale for the 2019 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football state championship games, which will be played Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

A limited number of VIP parking passes will go on sale soon. Single-game tickets go on sale in late October.

The Stadium Club all-session ticket package includes access to the indoor club level during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats. The Stadium Club package also includes complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame adjacent to the stadium. The Stadium Club packages are $140 each.

Also on sale are all-session general admission tickets, which do not include indoor access or complimentary Hall of Fame access. They sell for $85 each.

The all-session ticket packages are available at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets

State soccer schedule changed

COLUMBUS — In addition to welcoming the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) to Columbus in November, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that the OHSAA soccer state championship games at MAPFRE Stadium will take place a day later than previously announced due to the schedule that week at the stadium. The OHSAA soccer finals will now take place on Saturday, November 9, for the girls and Sunday, November 10, for the boys.

Coming off their Women’s World Cup championship in July, the USWNT will play Sweden in a friendly on Thursday, November 7, at MAPFRE Stadium. By contract, the USWNT also has full access to the stadium on Friday, November 8, causing the need to move the OHSAA finals one day later.

The OHSAA soccer state semifinals will take place around the state earlier that week. The girls semifinals will take place on Tuesday, November 5, while the boys semifinals will be played on Wednesday, November 6.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

