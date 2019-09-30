Sports Digest

Greeneview rolls over Miami Valley

JAMESTOWN — Kelsi Eakins led the way with three goals and one assist, Josie Faris had one goal and two assists, Mya Anderson goal, Madison Firman goal, and a Miami Valley own goal. McKyna Woods, Alexa Simpson and Brooklyn Langford were each credited with an assist. The Rams girls soccer team is now 12-1 overall, 7-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. The Greeneview girls are currently ranked no. 15 in the latest Division III state poll.

Rams nip Lions

KETTERING — Tyler Hurley scored off an assist from Greeneview teammate Jayden Dehaven, in a 1-0 boys varsity soccer match win over Miami Valley on Sept. 28. Greeneview (5-7-2 overall, 3-2-1 Ohio Heritage Conference) has now won three straight matches, and four of their last five games. Greeneview hosts Springfield Catholic Central next at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at Don Nock Field in Jamestown.

Rams rollin’ at Murray Invite

SPRINGFIELD — Four Greeneview runners competed in Saturday’s Jim Murray Invitational cross country meet, held at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Zeke Powers led the Rams with a 69th-place finish with a time of 19 minutes and 17 seconds. Other Greeneview runners’ times were turned in by Bailey Jones (72nd) in 24:40, Brenden Manor (92nd) in 20:06, and Sam Powers (133rd) in 21:03.

Bulldogs defeat Greeneview

YELLOW SPRINGS — Greeneview lost in three sets to host Yellow Springs by a 25-21, 25-11, 25-20 count on Saturday. Elizabeth Reichley and Mady Brittingham ech had seven kills, Klarissa Knisley had eight assists, Sadie Trisel added five assists, Kimmy Robinette chased down 16 digs, and Amanda Mickle had 14 digs for the Rams. No individual statistics were available for Yellow Springs (15-1). The Bulldogs host Emmanuel Christian next, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. Greeneview is now 10-7 overall, and will host South Charleston Southeastern at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 next.

In junior varsity action, the Rams (4-13) claimed a 25-14, 23-25, 25-16 win. Marissa Hargrave led the way with nine kills, Leah Price recorded four aces to go with a dozen assists, and Kaylie Hammond put up seven service aces.

Bellbrook competes at Charske Invitational

KETTERING — Bellbrook High School’s boys and girls cross country teams each placed in the top-10 at the Neal Charske Fairmont Firebird Invitational meet, Saturday, Sept. 28. The Golden Eagles boys team placed eighth out of 20 teams, with Takumi Ford leading the way with a fifth-place finish in 16:28.50. Caleb Newton also ran well, placing seventh overall with a time of 16:31.90.

The girls finished 10th in the 19-team girls race. Averie Faulkner led the team with a 13th-place finish in 19:50.10, with Madison Bretland 14th at 19:53.4.

Alter shuts out Bellbrook

KETTERING — Host Alter claimed a 5-0 win over the Bellbrook High girls varsity soccer team on Saturday, Sept. 28. Bellbrook is now 9-5-0 overall. They’ll host Franklin for their next match, a 7:30 p.m. scheduled game on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Rams JV defeats Middies

MIDDLETOWN — Greeneview’s junior varsity girls volleyball team claimed a 25-11, 25-11 win over host Middletown. Leading the offense was Erin Reichert with eight aces and six kills, and Meagan Thompson with four kills and four aces. Leading the defense was Kelsey Fugate with five digs. Setter Katie Heider had 14 assists, three kills and two digs.

State soccer schedule changed

COLUMBUS — In addition to welcoming the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) to Columbus in November, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced that the OHSAA soccer state championship games at MAPFRE Stadium will take place a day later than previously announced due to the schedule that week at the stadium. The OHSAA soccer finals will now take place on Saturday, November 9, for the girls and Sunday, November 10, for the boys.

Coming off their Women’s World Cup championship in July, the USWNT will play Sweden in a friendly on Thursday, November 7, at MAPFRE Stadium. By contract, the USWNT also has full access to the stadium on Friday, November 8, causing the need to move the OHSAA finals one day later.

The OHSAA soccer state semifinals will take place around the state earlier that week. The girls semifinals will take place on Tuesday, November 5, while the boys semifinals will be played on Wednesday, November 6.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Tanner Earhart carried the checker after winning the second running of the Clunker Classic at Shady Bowl Speedway, in DeGraff. Earhart came all the way from Bristol, Tenn. to post the win. Nick Barrett was second, Jason Mahaffey was third Tyler Mahaffey was fourth and Don Mahaffey Jr. fifth. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/09/web1_TannerEarhartClunkerClassic_PS.jpg Tanner Earhart carried the checker after winning the second running of the Clunker Classic at Shady Bowl Speedway, in DeGraff. Earhart came all the way from Bristol, Tenn. to post the win. Nick Barrett was second, Jason Mahaffey was third Tyler Mahaffey was fourth and Don Mahaffey Jr. fifth. Earl Isaacs photo

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

