Defensive back Isaiah Hoyt (9) of Xenia and Stebbins quarterback Nate Keller chase after a bad snap from center, during the first half of Friday’s high school football game in Riverside.

Fairborn junior Chariti Taylor (4) hits over the block try of Xenia players Maci Caupp (2) and Jada McAvene (7) during a girls high school volleyball match in Fairborn.

Noah Frisby (17) of Xenia goes after a loose ball, during a boys high school soccer match against Fairborn, at Doug Adams Stadium.

Greeneview defenders stop West Jefferson’s wide receiver for a short gain, in a recent home loss at Don Nock Field in Jamestown.

Fairborn seniors Ashley Walker and Olivia Brinson teamed up for a second doubles match on Senior Night against Xenia, on the Fairborn Community Park tennis courts.

Members of the Xenia varsity boys soccer team stand for the playing of the National Anthem, prior to a recent home match against Fairborn.

Senior defender Josh Best (1) and Skyhawks goalie Zach Gillman (00) greet their Fairborn teammates during pre-game introductions, last week in Xenia.

Carroll sophomore defender Kacy Walsh (16) passes up field to Patriots senior midfielder/forward Jillian Roberts (13) during a recent girls varsity soccer match against Kettering Alter, in Riverside.

Junior midfielder Natalie Galarza of Yellow Springs kicks a soccer ball during pre-game warm ups at Yellow Springs High.