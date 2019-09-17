Sports Digest

Rams win OHC South golf crown

SPRINGFIELD — The Greeneview boys varsity golf team won the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division title with a 332 team score. Fairbanks won the North division and overall title, followed by Greeneview, London Madison Plains (353), Springfield Catholic Central (360), Greenon (369), Cedarville (372), North Lewisburg Triad (374), Mechanicsburg (388), West Jefferson (393), West Liberty-Salem (396), Springfield Northeastern (421) and South Charleston Southeastern (444).

Mason Witt was medalist with the low score of 72. Four Rams were named to the All Conference team: Mason Witt (First Team and Player of Year), Myles Witt (First Team), Matt Hovan (Second Team), and Levi Bradds (Honorable Mention). Other Ram scores were turned in by Myles Witt (83), Matt Hovan (84), and Detric Hovan (93).

Buccaneers edge Fairmont

KETTERING — Olivia Wagner turned in a medalist round of 37, Brynna Mardis shot a 46, Stacie Baxley scored a 55 and Darby Nolen finished with a 56 to lead Xenia’s girls varsity golf team to a 193-195 win over host Fairmont at the Community Golf Course in Kettering. Xenia, now 9-4 overall, will host Piqua at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Ram MS squads beat Northeastern

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade girls volleyball teams each claimed straight-set wins over Springfield Northeastern recently. In the seventh-grade game, Ally Truman accounted for 15 points to lead the Rams to a 26-24, 25-23 win. Eryn Gardner led the Rams with 24 points in the 25-18, 25-3 eighth-grade team win.

Greeneview falls to Beavercreek B team

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview varsity girls high school tennis team lost to Beavercreek’s second squad by a 3-2 score. Greeneview got singles wins from Zoe Sears (6-0, 6-1) and Karli Vipperman (6-4, 6-1), but had losses by Tori Chaney (6-1, 6-1), the doubles combo of Marinda Shoemaker/Brilee Bishop (6-1, 6-1), and the doubles duo of Hannah Litke-Destiny Laymon (6-3, 6-4). Greeneview is 13-3 overall.

In junior varsity action, Kelsey Marsden won 6-0, Emma Sharpe won 6-1, Jadyn Myers lost 6-1, while the tennis tandems of Claire Morris & Kelsey Stone won 6-2, and Alana Scafone & Taylor O’Rourke won 6-4.

Fairborn defeats Sidney in three

FAIRBORN-– Host Fairborn won its third straight match with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 win over Sidney on Sept. 16. Junior Hani (Honey) Sampson had eight kills and 16 digs, junior Katelyn Knapp had 20 assists, junior Sam Hart had 20 digs, junior LeeAnn Williams had six kills, senior Ella Whalen had seven kills and two blocks, junior Chariti Taylor had back-to-back kills.

The Skyhawks, now 5-7 overall and 5-6 in Miami Valley League play, played at Greenville on Tuesday night.

Skyhawks defeat Trotwood

TROTWOOD— The Fairborn girls tennis team traveled to Trotwood on Monday night to face their former Greater Western Ohio Conference, South rivals. The Skyhawks played well in a win over the Rams 4-1.

Eva Gibson rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win at first singles, Caitlin Bowling took second singles with a 6-1, 2-6, 10-7 super tiebreaker win, and Alyssa Carter claimed a forfeit win at third singles.

Both doubles teams won 6-0, 6-0: Melissa Le and Mackenzie Taylor at no. 1; and Winnie Zheng and Myleigh Smith at no. 2.

Fairborn (8-6) will host Senior Night on Wednesday against Xenia.

Basketball coach needed

JAMESTOWN— Greeneview is looking for an eighth grade boys basketball coach for this winter 2019-2020 season. If interested, send an email to: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

