Sports Digest

Greeneview girls golf sets new record

JAMESTOWN — Rachel Strickle shot a team-low round of 48 and the Greeneview Rams girls varsity golf team set a new team record score in defeating South Charleston Southeastern Sept. 10 by a 199-255 score. Reagan McIntire and Marley MacDuff each shot a round of 50, and Ella House finished with a 51 to set the school record. Greeneview is now 3-8 overall, 3-4 in th OHC . They will compete in the Ohio Heritage Conference championships starting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Windy Knoll Golf Club in Springfield.

Rams sink Southeastern

SPRINGFIELD — Mason Witt shot a medalist round of 34, Myles Witt scored a 41, followed by Levi Bradds at 43 and Matt Hovan at 45, in Greeneview’s 163-224 boys varsity golf match on Sept. 9 at Locust Hills Golf Club. Greeneview is now 15-2 overall, 13-1 in Ohio Heritage Conference play. The Rams had a scheduled match with Springfield Catholic Central on Tuesday. They’re lined up to take on West Jefferson at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, also at Locust Hills.

Greeneview sweeps SCC

SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview High School girls varsity tennis team defeated Springfield Catholic Central, 5-0, Monday. Zoe Sears and Tori Chaney won in singles play 6-0 and 6-0, and Catholic forfeited the match at third singles. The first doubles team of Karli Vipperman and Marinda Shoemaker won 6-0 and 6-1, and the Hannah Litke-Destiny Laymon combo remained undefeated this season at No. 2 doubles with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Greeneview is 10-2 overall, 2-0 in the OHC.

Ram volleys to Triad split

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Middle School eighth grade girls volleyball team claimed an 18-25, 25-15, 25-20 win, with Eryn Gardner recording a team-best 13 points against North Lewisburg Triad. Ally Truman scored 18 points in the seventh-grade team’s 20-25, 27-25, 21-25 Triad loss.

Soccer teams win, lose to Bethel

TIPP CITY — Greeneview’s boys soccer team lost to Tipp City Bethel by an 8-0 score, dropping the Rams record to 1-6-2 overall. The Rams girls team nipped the Bethel Bees by a 4-2 score. Faith Rutherford scored twice, with Mia Kennedy and McKyna Woods each scoring a goal. Josie Faris and Brooklyn Langford were both credited with an assist in the win. The Greeneview girls team is now 7-1 overall.

Golden Eagles edge Fenwick

BELLBROOK — Bailey Sedlak scored the match’s only goal, off an assist from Sydney Hollingsworth, as Bellbrook’s girls varsity soccer team claimed a 1-0 win Sept. 7 over Middletown Fenwick. Bellbrook is now 6-1-0 overall. They are scheduled to play at Eaton at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Greeneview competes at Troy Invite

TROY — Boys cross country runners Zeke Powers, Brenden Manor and Bailey Jones competed for Greeneview High in the Troy Invitational meet on Saturday. Powers placed 137th out of 234 runners with a time of 19 minutes and 48 seconds, Manor finished 160th at 20:22, and Jones was 211th in a time of 27:03.

Rams knock off no. 11 Fairbanks

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High girls soccer team beat their second state-ranked opponent of the week beating no. 11 Fairbanks, 5-1 on Sept. 7. Faith Rutherford scored two goals, Josie Faris, Samantha Spaller and Mia Kennedy each scored once. Spaller, Brooklyn Langford and Cassie Wheeler each were credited with an assist.

Rams battle to a tie

JAMESTOWN — Fairbanks took the lead about six minutes into the game and the Greeneview Rams boys soccer team tied the game with about four minutes left in the first half off a corner kick on Sept. 7. Tyler Hurley scored, off an assist by Sammy Jones.

Skyhawks strong in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Fairborn ran well at the Brookville Invitational cross country meet Sept. 7 at Brookville’s Triangle Park. The boys placed third overall for the large school division. Leading the pack was junior Isaiah Collins with his new personal best time of 19:39, which placed him third overall. The girls team placed second overall for the large school division. Natalie Oktavec placed seventh overall.

GCSN announces soccer schedule

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network recently announced a series of high school soccer games that the online network will feature during the 2019 Fall season.

Greene County-area matches on the GCSN schedule include: Bellbrook at Carroll girls (at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14). Go to gemcitysports.com for the complete schedule.

Hoop Dreams offers Fall league

BEAVERCREEK — The 937 Hoop Dreams organization, located at Bales Arena 1321 Research Park Dr., is offering a four-week youth basketball league for boys in grades 5-6, 7-8, and 9. The three leagues will have games from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5. Each team will have 8-10 players on its roster, and will play a guaranteed eight games. Cost is $85 per player. Please go to makeplaystoday.com for more details.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

