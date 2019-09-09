Sports Digest

Marauders fall to Quincy

WILBERFORCE — Visiting Quincy (Ill.) University scored the first 32 points, in Saturday’s 38-8 win over Central State University, in the college football season opener for both schools at McPherson Stadium.

Freshman Derell Williams scored CSU’s only touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter. Terraris Saffold then scored on the team’s two-point conversion. Saffold led the Marauders (0-1) in rushing with 85 yards on 24 carries, while Williams converted 3 of 6 passes for a team best 130 yards through the air.

CSU heads to Bolivar, Mo. on Saturday, Sept. 14 for its Week 2 game, a nonleague tussle with Southwest Baptist University. The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.

Xenia sets school record score

XENIA — Xenia High set a school girls golf team scoring record with a 162-199 win Sept. 9 over Northmont. The two schools had battled earlier this season, with the Thunderbolts taking a 209-216 win, back on Aug. 8. Olivia Wagner led the Buccaneers (RECORD) with a 36, Brynna Mardis shot a 40, Darby Nolen finished with a 41 and Stacie Baxley carded a 45 to set the mark. Xenia’s previous best this season was a 184, shot back on Sept. 5 in a three-stroke loss to Beavercreek.

Xenia (6-4) hosts Vandalia Butler at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in a match that will be contested at the County Club of the North.

Bellbrook defeats Oakwood

BELLBROOK — Sydney Hollingsworth scored three goals and added an assist as Bellbrook handed visiting Oakwood a 6-2 loss, Thursday Sept. 5. The Golden Eagles’ Bailey Sedlak also scored three goals, with Kylie Bunker providing two assists and Alyssa Lemos providing one as well. In junior varsity action, Oakwood claimed a narrow 1-0 win. According to the league web page, Bellbrook (6-1-0 overall, 5-0-0 in the Southwestern Buckeye League) next plays at Eaton for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Oakwood boys sink Golden Eagles

OAKWOOD — The Lumberjacks claimed a 1-0 win in boys varsity soccer, Sept. 5. No scoring details were available. Oakwood also won the junior varsity contest, but by a 4-0 margin.

Rams fall to WLS

WEST LIBERTY — Sarah Trisel bashed 10 kills, and Madyson Brittingham had six kills to go with 11 digs, but Greeneview lost on the road to Ohio Heritage Conference foe West Liberty-Salem by scores of 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, Sept. 5. Sarah Trisel also recorded four blocks. Leah Hoyle had six kills, Klarissa Knisley dished out 10 assists, Sadie Trisel had nine assists and Kimmy Robinette had 17 digs in the loss. In JV action, the Rams lost to WLS by scores of 7-25, 4-25. Greeneview will host North Lewisburg Triad on Tuesday, Sept. 10 next.

Skyhawks slide by Stivers

FAIRBORN — The host Skyhawks won the final two contested matches of the evening Sept. 5 to claim a 3-2 win over Stebbins.

Caitlin Bowling at no. 2 singles, was first off the courts, rallying to a 6-4, 6-3 win, but the first doubles pair of Melissa Le-Kenzie Taylor and no. 3 singles player Alyssa Carter both lost their respective matches.

So to get the win, Fairborn would need Eva Gibson at first singles and former Stebbins student Winnie Zheng and Myleigh Smith at no. 2 doubles to win. Gibson battled to a 6-3, 7-6 win, taking the tiebreaker by an 8-6 margin to draw Fairborn even with Stebbins at two matches apiece. Zheng-Smith then rallied to claim a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win.

Fairborn (6-4, 2-3 in the Miami Valley League) hosts Tippecanoe on Tuesday.

Greeneview netters win two

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s girls tennis team claimed a pair of 5-0 varsity wins last week. The Rams defeated Franklin, 5-0, with Zoe Sears (7-5, 6-4), Tori Chaney (6-1, 6-2) and Karli Vipperman (6-3, 6-2) each claiming straight-set wins. In doubles, the Marinda Shoemaker/Brilea Bishop team won 6-1, 6-1, and the Hannah Litke/Destiny Laymon duo claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Against Stivers, the Rams’ 5-0 win included singles wins by Sears (6-2, 6-3), Chaney (6-0, 6-0) and Vipperman (6-0, 6-0), with doubles wins from Shoemaker-Bishop (6-1, 6-1) and Litke-Laymon (6-3, 6-0). In a pair of exhibition matches, Kelsey Marden lost 1-6, and Jayden Myers also lost 1-6. The Rams are now 9-2 overall, 1-0 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

GCSN announces soccer schedule

DAYTON — The Gem City Sports Network recently announced a series of high school soccer games that the online network will feature during the 2019 Fall season.

Greene County-area matches on the GCSN schedule include: Bellbrook at Carroll girls (at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14). Go to gemcitysports.com for the complete schedule.

Hoop Dreams offers Fall league

BEAVERCREEK — The 937 Hoop Dreams organization, located at Bales Arena 1321 Research Park Dr., is offering a four-week youth basketball league for boys in grades 5-6, 7-8, and 9. The three leagues will have games from 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5. Each team will have 8-10 players on its roster, and will play a guaranteed eight games. Cost is $85 per player. Please go to makeplaystoday.com for more details.

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Weekend scores will run in Wednesday’s papers. Sorry for the delay. Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

