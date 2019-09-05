1969 Babe Ruth Baseball League Champions

Fifty years ago, Xenia claimed the 1969 Babe Ruth League 13-15 year olds baseball championship. Front Row are three unidentified Eagles officers who presented the team members with commemorative jackets. Second Row (left to right) — Mark Russell (bat boy), Randy Tackett, Rex Haubach, Casey Hunt, Nick Mullins, Bill Kugel and Jim Beaver. Third Row — Steve McKeehen, Terry Grace, Chuck Mitchell, Tony King, Jerry Hyatt, Keith Achura. Back Row — Coach Joe Spencer, Manager Sam Russell, Coach Kyle Mullins.

