Patriots defeat Northwestern

RIVERSIDE — Senior Jillian Roberts tallies three goals in the girls high school varsity soccer game against Northwestern High School. Her teammate and fellow senior Cat McNamara also scored two goals of her own during the last two minutes of the first half, taking the Patriots to a 5-1 victory over the Warriors, Aug. 28.

“(Cat and Jillian) have both been on varsity for four years. They’re both senior captains, and two of our leaders,” says Carroll coach Sarah Flach. “All our seniors have been building towards this year, and they’re doing a really good job to come out in a game like this against a really good team. For them to come out and play hard today and to get a good result, I’m very happy for them.”

The Carroll offense kept the pressure on through the majority of the game, utilizing their wings’ speed to advance the ball deep into Northwestern territory. Despite a number of excellent saves by Northwestern keeper Cali Badurka, Carroll’s relentless offense kept the Northwestern defense on their toes.

“I thought they played really well. Giving up an early goal, I was worried about what was going to happen after that, but they recovered. They played harder after giving up the goal and worked well as a team,” says Northwestern coach Chase Badurka. “We played a good team tonight. I think we gave it our all, and I think we know what things we can work on.”

The Patriots will take on Chaminade-Julienne High School next on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and the Warriors will take on Graham Local on Sept. 9.

Roberts scores hat trick

By London Bishop For Greene County News

London Bishop is a freelance contributor to the Greene County News.

