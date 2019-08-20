Sidney’s speed burns Skyhawks

FAIRBORN — The only thing Braden Guinther did wrong on Tuesday was forget his road jersey.

Guinther, who normally wears jersey No. 7 for the Sidney Yellow Jackets, wore jersey No. 10 in an Aug. 20 battle with host Fairborn, and fans saw a lot of it.

The junior left wing scored three goals in the first half, then capped the night with another goal late in the second, as Sidney rolled to a 6-2 win at Fairborn High.

The speedy Jacket appeared to outrace Fairborn’s defensive coverage on each of his three first-half goals. Fellow speedster Jalen Hudgens, a senior striker, scored the first goal of the match on an equally quick counter play that followed an early Fairborn corner kick try.

Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said Hudgens and Guinther were definitely the keys to Tuesday’s win. He said the team made some adjustments after a season opening shutout loss to Northmont.

“We were attacking a whole lot more, and we kinda changed the personnel around a bit,” Fridley said. “We shifted our target with our wing and had a stronger target with Jalen Hudgins up top, which made a bigger difference. He’s a strong player that can hold the ball more, which gives us scoring chances a little easier.”

Hudgens passed off to sophomore midfielder Carson Taylor for a second-half goal as well.

Fairborn’s Donovan Dierker scored both of the Skyhawks goals in the second half. He scored one off an assist by senior midfielder Rahjay Morgan; the other from Keegan Dierker.

“We had a really good second half,” Fairborn coach Greg Dierker said. “We’ve been starting out slow all season, and so it’s one of those things where Sidney had two really good strong forwards, and we didn’t keep up with them. They ran right by us.

“I’m okay with how we played in the second half, but the first half was disappointing.”

Fairborn is now 0-1-1 this season and 0-1 in the Miami Valley League’s Valley Conference. They opened up the season with a 1-all tie in Trenton against Edgewood. The Skyhawks next play at noon on Saturday, Aug. 24 in New Carlisle against Tecumseh.

Sidney (1-1-0, 1-0-0 MVL Valley) has less time to recuperate. The Yellow Jackets hit the road for a 7 p.m. nonleague match on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Bellefontaine.

Fairborn’s Donnie Lynn, Elijah Picarello and Josh Best leap to try and block a Sidney free kick near the Skyhawks goal, during the first half of a Miami Valley League boys soccer match in Fairborn. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_AirWall_PS.jpg Fairborn’s Donnie Lynn, Elijah Picarello and Josh Best leap to try and block a Sidney free kick near the Skyhawks goal, during the first half of a Miami Valley League boys soccer match in Fairborn. John Bombatch | Greene County News Donovan Dierker, of Fairborn, gains control of the ball during first-half action against visiting Sidney, Aug. 20 at Fairborn High School. Dierker scored both Skyhawks goals in a 6-2 loss. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_DONOVANDIERKER_PS.jpg Donovan Dierker, of Fairborn, gains control of the ball during first-half action against visiting Sidney, Aug. 20 at Fairborn High School. Dierker scored both Skyhawks goals in a 6-2 loss. John Bombatch | Greene County News Fairborn goalie Zach Gillman collides with Sidney’s Michael Koester as the two went up to get the ball, during the first half of Tuesday’s boys high school soccer game. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_GKS3_PS.jpg Fairborn goalie Zach Gillman collides with Sidney’s Michael Koester as the two went up to get the ball, during the first half of Tuesday’s boys high school soccer game. John Bombatch | Greene County News Senior Fairborn defender Tyler Manning steals the ball from Sidney’s Jalen Hudgins, during a Miami Valley League boys soccer match, Aug. 20 in Fairborn. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_FB9StealS13_PS.jpg Senior Fairborn defender Tyler Manning steals the ball from Sidney’s Jalen Hudgins, during a Miami Valley League boys soccer match, Aug. 20 in Fairborn. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Guinther scores four Yellow Jacket goals

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

