Kevin Greenhow (3) leaps to make a catch, during a Central State University football team practice session earlier this week in Wilberforce.
CSU Athletics
Central State head coach Cedric Pearl gives instructions to his players during a morning practice.
CSU Athletics
CSU Marauders players go through a footwork agility drill this week on the McPherson Stadium practice field in Wilberforce.
CSU Athletics
The Central State University players will get to hit someone else beside their teammates on Sept. 7 when the Marauders begin the 2019 season at home against Quincy University.
CSU Athletics
Central State had a 5-5 overall record in 2018, and was 3-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
CSU Athletics
Junior quarterback Frank Cocio fires a pass during a recent practice on the Central State University campus in Wilberforce.
CSU Athletics
WILBERFORCE — The Central State University football team has been practicing in anticipation of the start of the 2019 college football season.
Team members have been practicing in the early mornings to beat the heat. Central State finished with a 5-5 overall record and was 3-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last season. They’ll begin the 2019 season in 22 days, on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a 1 p.m. home game against Quincy (Ill.) University.
The Marauders will host a Fan Appreciation Day starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at CSU’s McPherson Memorial Stadium.
The team will play an intra-squad scrimmage game, and the CSU Athletic Department plans on supplying 2019 football schedule posters to all fans who attend. The Invincible Marching Marauders band will be performing in the stands during the game.
