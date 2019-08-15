WILBERFORCE — The Central State University football team has been practicing in anticipation of the start of the 2019 college football season.

Team members have been practicing in the early mornings to beat the heat. Central State finished with a 5-5 overall record and was 3-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last season. They’ll begin the 2019 season in 22 days, on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a 1 p.m. home game against Quincy (Ill.) University.

The Marauders will host a Fan Appreciation Day starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at CSU’s McPherson Memorial Stadium.

The team will play an intra-squad scrimmage game, and the CSU Athletic Department plans on supplying 2019 football schedule posters to all fans who attend. The Invincible Marching Marauders band will be performing in the stands during the game.