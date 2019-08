Sports Digest

Fleming wins at Shady Bowl

DEGRAFF — Xenia race driver Ryan Fleming claimed his third feature win at Shady Bowl Speedway on Aug. 10, winning the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model feature on “Kids Night” at the track. Fairborn’s Jim Lewis Jr. placed second in the same race.

This Saturday Aug. 17 will see the oval host the Bruce Meihls Memorial. The late models will run 65 laps. Crowd favorite Tim Ice will return behind the wheel of a Smith Motorsports racer. Lap sponsors are needed. If you want to get your business or name on the PA see the Facebook Shady Bowl site. Street Stocks, mini stocks and a 100-lap enduro are also scheduled. Racing is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Rams golfers win two

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School boys and girls golf teams each claimed wins on Friday, Aug. 9. The girls team defeated Madison Plains in an Ohio Heritage Conference matchup, 218-252, led by Rachel Strickle (47), Reagan McIntire (55), Ella Houser (55), and Karly MacDuff and Haley Luckenbill (61s) to go 1-1 in the conference.

On the boys side, Mason Witt shot a 34, Matt Hovan scored a 47 while Detric Hovan and Myles Witt both shot 49s in a 179-193 win over OHC foe Cedarville. The boys team is currently 2-0 in conference play.

Sportswriters wanted

GREENE COUNTY — The Aim Media Midwest newspapers of Greene County — the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, and the Beavercreek News-Current — are looking for writers interested in covering sports events this fall season.

While experience is appreciated, it’s not necessary. Our staff, particularly sports editor John Bombatch, will assist you in developing your writing abilities, while learning how to consistently meet a 10 p.m. deadline.

Photography skills are encouraged, but also not necessary.

The Greene County News covers nine high schools in and around the Greene County border, plus four area colleges. With that in mind, reliable transportation is a must. And with that in mind, a valid driver’s license is a must as well.

You will have the opportunity to cover athletic events, interview players and coaches, shoot photos and write stories that will run in our daily and weekly publications. Your byline and photo credit will be included in the story.

To learn more about this sportswriting opportunity, please send an email to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com.

Gathering of the Geezers returns to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The annual Gathering of the Geezers nostalgia drag racing event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17 at Kil-Kare Dragway, located at 1166 Dayton Xenia Road in Xenia Township. Longtime racer and engine builder Dave Middleton will serve as the event’s Grand Marshal, with Dave Thomas to be named Geezer of the Year. The event will include a car show, racing and the introduction of the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees. Admission is $15. Go to kilkare.com for more details.

Greeneview seeks volleyball coach

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Schools is looking for an eighth-grade girls volleyball coach for the Fall 2019 season. Please email Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at: mark.rinehart@greeneview.org, if interested. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Ellis Golf Classic set for Aug. 16

XENIA — The sixth annual Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Golf Classic to support X*ACT, will be held Friday, Aug. 16 at WGC Golf Course, 944 Country Club Dr. in Xenia. Cost is $75 per golfer, with proceeds benefiting the Xenia Area Community Theater and the Shirley R. Ellis Memorial Theater Scholarship. Closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt contests will occur, plus golfers have a chance to win a new car sponsored by Matt Castrucci’s Auto Mall of Dayton. Registration is at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9. call (937) 372-0516 or contact director@XeniaACT.org for more details.

CSU football fan appreciation day Aug. 24

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University football team will host a Fan Appreciation Day starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at McPherson Memorial Stadium on the CSU campus. Admission is free. Gates upon at 12:30 p.m.

The 2019 team will play an intra-squad scrimmage, and all fans in attendance will receive a football schedule poster. The Invincible Marching Marauders band will also perform.

For details and opponent breakdowns for the upcoming football season, visit maraudersports.com.

Marauders hosting volleyball tryouts

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University women’s volleyball program will host a series of tryouts, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium on the CSU campus. Student athletes should come prepared to workout, wearing appropriate volleyball attire.

All attendees must fill out and submit the “Walk-On Tryout” packet to the CSU Athletic Training Office by 5 pm on August 16. The packet can be accessed online at – https://maraudersports.com/documents. For questions regarding medical paperwork, please contact Athletic Trainer Dalyann Barnett by e-mail (dbarnett@centralstate.edu) or phone (937-376-6130).

All interested individuals are also encouraged to fill out the online recruiting form also at maraudersports.com. The coaching staff requests that all individuals who fill out the forms provided as much detail as possible.

Learn-To-Row Classes in August

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club masters (adult) rowing program will host its late-summer learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25, at the club’s boathouse, 3201 E. River Road, Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women 21 and older, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell.

Sessions are 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, see http://www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html .

Drifting Championship coming to Kil-Kare

XENIA — The Midwest Drift Union has announced that the MDU Shootout will be held Friday and Saturday Sept. 6-7 at Kil-Kare Raceway. The 40-driver event will have a $10,000 purse with the winner taking home $5,000. Formula DRIFT professional licenses will be awarded for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and additional prizes will be announced in the future.

For more series and event information, visit the Midwest Drift Union website at midwestdrift.com .

CSU announces 2019 Hall of Fame class

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2019 inductees for the CSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Five individuals and two teams make up this year’s class which includes:

• Jeff Franklin (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 2009)

• Charles Hope (Football, Offensive Lineman – Class of 1992)

• Arthur Hunter (Football, Defensive Back – Class of 1993)

• Josh Ruga (Cross Country – Class of 1961)

• Audrea Sterling (Track & Field – Class of 1994)

• 1994 Women’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Outdoor National Champions)

• 1994 Men’s Track & Field Team (NAIA Indoor National Champions)

The 2019 Hall of Fame Luncheon will be held 1 p.m. at the Country Club of the North on Friday, Oct. 11. All those planning to attend must RSVP prior to the event and purchase their ticket(s) on or before Friday, Oct. 4.

Ryan Fleming, of Xenia, won the late model feature Aug. 10 at Shady Bowl in DeGraff.

