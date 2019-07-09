Scouts sink Cincinnati, 4-1

XENIA — Trailing the first-place Cincinnati Steam by four games in the South division, with 12 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League games left to play, the Xenia Scouts needed a win to stay in contention this season. And they got it.

Xenia (15-16) jumped out in front in the first inning, tacked on a run in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth to claim a 4-1 win over the Steam (18-13).

Andy Hammond, a right-handed junior pitcher from Birmingham Southern College, struckout eight Steam batters while scattering five hits in 8 2/3 innings to nab the win. Hammond now has a 3-2 record this season with a 4.20 earned run average.

Olivet Nazarene University freshman Logan Matson scored the Scouts’ first run in the first inning on an errant Steam pickoff attempt at first. Matson was on third base at the time, and alertly scampered home on the play for a 1-0 Scouts lead.

In the fifth inning, Matson drew a bases loaded walk to score teammate Jackson Henderson, a senior at Auburn University. Another Auburn Tiger, Jarrett Eaton, then scored from third on Hunter DeLanoy’s sacrifice fly to left field. DeLanoy plays at Wayne State University in Detroit.

After Wright State University’s red-shirt freshman Alex Neff singled home Xavier Musketeer Eddie Rivero with the Steam’s only run, Xenia responded with its on run in the sixth. Eaton singled to score Muskingum College sophomore Brett Carson with Xenia’s final run of the contest.

The two teams will play again on Wednesday, July 10, but they’ll be at Western Hills High School’s Max McLeary Field in Cincinnati for a 7:05 p.m. game. The Scouts and Steam then return for the final game of their three-game series a 7:05 p.m. game on Thursday July 11 at the Athletes in Action Sports Complex’s Grady’s Field.

FOUR SCOUTS ALL-STARS: The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League announced the All-Star lineups for the upcoming July 16 GLSCL All-Star Game at Mason’s Prasco Park, located at 6125 Commerce Ct.

Four Xenia Scouts ball players were named to the GLSCL South team. Cody Kanclerz, a sophomore third baseman from Hillsdale College (Mich.), sophomore pitcher Garrett DeClue of Western Nebraska Community College, Wayne State sophomore outfielder Hunter Delanoy, and Polk State College (Fla.) sophomore pitcher Tim Watkins were named to the squad.

The All-Star game offers free parking, admission and concessions.

TWO WRIGHT STATE RAIDERS NAMED: Wright State University teammates Tristan Haught and Jake Schrand were both named to the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All-Star game, but will play on opposite teams. Haught, a sophomore pitcher for the Grand Lake Mariners will play on the GLSCL North, while the Cincinnati Steam’s junior pitcher Schrand will be on the South team.

By John Bombatch

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

