This pair of St. Mark’s Episcopal church league softball players collided on this infield fly ball, and still managed to make the catch, Thursday evening at Fairfield Park in Fairborn.

A base runner for the Huber Mennonite team slides safely head first across home plate before the catcher could make the tag, June 27 at Fairfield Park in Fairborn.

A Springfield Extreme girls U14 fastpitch player fires a pitch, Thursday, at Fairborn’s Fairfield Park.

No, that’s not really Joey Votto. But this St. Mark’s batter swung like the Cincinnati Red on this pitch, June 27 in a church league co-ed game at Fairborn’s Fairfield Park.

Members of the Miamisburg Sting U14 fastpitch team cheer on their teammate during a softball game, June 27 at Fairfield Park in Fairborn.

The Engage City Church pitcher lofts a high-arching pitch in church league action, Thursday at Fairfield Park in Fairborn.

Softballs were flying so far over the fence that Wright-Patterson AFB started moving their planes away for safety … or not, June 27 at Fairborn’s Fairfield Park.