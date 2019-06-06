The front wheels of Jay Potts’ Chevy Chevelle get airborne during a test run, Thursday June 6 at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township.

The driver of this 1966 Ford Mustang had to stage his machine while wading through the smoke from his opponents’ burnout, June 6 during Kil-Kare Dragway’s Test & Tune session on the 1/8-mile drag strip.

Kil-Kare’s Test & Tune sessions are a chance for drivers to fine tune their machines, or to enjoy a grudge match between some of the finest street machines of today, like this June 6 race.

This altered dragster may have been at Kil-Kare to get in some early practice before this weekend’s Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Stock and Super Stock Summer Nationals, which will take place Friday and Saturday, June 7-8 at the dragway.

Drag racing machines of all sizes and speeds can be found during Kil-Kare Dragway’s Test & Tune sessions. This junior dragster turned in a 10.02-second, 64.44 mph pass during Thursday’s June 6 session.