CSU’s Scott third at NCAAs

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Central State University hurdler Juan Scott finished in third place in the NCAA Division II 110-meter hurdles championship on Saturday, May 25 at Javelina Stadium.

Scott, a junior from Dayton, recorded his two fastest times of the season at this year’s championships. Scott won Friday’s preliminary heat with a pace of 14 seconds. On Saturday, Scott recorded a season-best time of 13.79 to finish in third place behind Ashland’s Trevor Bassitt (13.74) and Minnesota State’s Myles Hunter (13.54).

With another top-tier finish at nationals, Scott becomes a three-time outdoor All-American to go along with a 2017 national title in the 110-meter hurdles. Scott is the first CSU athlete to accumulate three NCAA Division II Outdoor All-American honors.

“Today was a great race and I can’t be more proud of Juan for the way he competed this weekend,” CSU head coach James Rollins said. “Juan continues to set the standard for our program. I am excited to see what he will achieve as a senior next season.”

The 2019 NCAA Division II Championships were held in Kingsville, Texas. Texas A&M – Kingsville served as this year’s host institution.

Staff Report

For a complete list of this year’s competitors and live results, visit results.leonetiming.com/.

