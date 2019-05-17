Area athletes shine at district meet

BELLBROOK — The Beavercreek girls team won five events, Bellbrook’s Naika Nagy won the girls high jump, Carroll’s David Litteral won the boys discus and shot put events, and Greene County area high schools advanced student athletes in 24 events at Friday’s final day of the Division I Southwest District Track & Field Championships at Bellbrook High School.

The following is a list of those area athletes and their schools who advanced on to compete in next week’s Regional Championships:

Division I Regional Qualifiers

(Top-4 in each event advanced to next week’s Regionals meet.)

Girls

HIGH JUMP — 1. Naika Nagy, Bellbrook

POLE VAULT — 3. Eileen Yang, Beavercreek

3,200 RELAY — 1. Beavercreek (Ewert, Williams, Pierce, Roark)

100 — 4. Corrine Fleck, Bellbrook

1,600 — 2. Juliann Williams, Beavercreek

400 — 1. Abigail Hobbs, Beavercreek

300 HURDLES — 3. Ashtyn Gluck, Beavercreek

800 — 1. Jodie Pierce, Beavercreek; 4. Juliann Williams, Beavercreek

200 — 4. Abigail Hobbs, Beavercreek

3,200 — 1. Taylor Ewert, Beavercreek; 2. Savannah Roark, Beavercreek

1,600 RELAY — 1. Beavercreek (Hobbs, Gluck, Pierce, Williams).

Boys

3,200 RELAY — 4. Beavercreek (Boyd, Buchholz, Ewert, Russell)

POLE VAULT — 4. Tyler Wasson, Beavercreek

DISCUS — 1. David Litteral, Carroll

HIGH JUMP — 4. Aaron Cooper, Carroll

SHOT PUT — 1. David Litteral, Carroll

110 HURDLES — 3. Donovan LaJeunesse, Carroll

1,600 — 2. Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek; 3. Bryce Levine, Bellbrook

400 — 2. Cameron Brittain, Bellbrook; 3. Aaron Cooper, Carroll

300 HURDLES — 3. Donovan LaJeunesse, Carroll

800 — 4. Tyler Dreischarf, Bellbrook

3,200 — 2. Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek

1,600 RELAY — 4. Carroll (Cooper, Arnold, Moddeman, LaJeunesse)

Carroll’s Aaron Cooper placed fourth in the Division I boys high jump competition on Friday, May 17 at the Southwest District Track & Field Championships, held at Bellbrook High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_AaronCooper_PS.jpg Carroll’s Aaron Cooper placed fourth in the Division I boys high jump competition on Friday, May 17 at the Southwest District Track & Field Championships, held at Bellbrook High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek’s Eileen Yang clears the bar to place third and advance on to regionals in the Division I girls district pole vault competitio, May 17 at Bellbrook High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_YangPVault_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Eileen Yang clears the bar to place third and advance on to regionals in the Division I girls district pole vault competitio, May 17 at Bellbrook High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News Riley Buchholz (center) finished second in the boys 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs May 17 at the district track and field championships in Bellbrook. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_Buchholz3200_PS.jpg Riley Buchholz (center) finished second in the boys 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs May 17 at the district track and field championships in Bellbrook. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek teammate Eileen Yang yells encouragement from the sideline as Jodi Pierce battles Springboro’s Jenna Schwinghamer to the 800-meter win, May 17 at the Southwest District track and field championships in Bellbrook. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_JodiePierce_PS.jpg Beavercreek teammate Eileen Yang yells encouragement from the sideline as Jodi Pierce battles Springboro’s Jenna Schwinghamer to the 800-meter win, May 17 at the Southwest District track and field championships in Bellbrook. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Staff Report.

Time machine is still in the shop. We’ll work to have lists of the area Division II and III regional qualifiers posted early next week. Thank you for your patience.

