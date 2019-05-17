Area athletes shine at district meet

BELLBROOK — The Beavercreek girls team won five events, Bellbrook’s Naika Nagy won the girls high jump, Carroll’s David Litteral won the boys discus and shot put events, and Greene County area high schools advanced student athletes in 24 events at Friday’s final day of the Division I Southwest District Track & Field Championships at Bellbrook High School.
The following is a list of those area athletes and their schools who advanced on to compete in next week’s Regional Championships:
Division I Regional Qualifiers
(Top-4 in each event advanced to next week’s Regionals meet.)
Girls
HIGH JUMP — 1. Naika Nagy, Bellbrook
POLE VAULT — 3. Eileen Yang, Beavercreek
3,200 RELAY — 1. Beavercreek (Ewert, Williams, Pierce, Roark)
100 — 4. Corrine Fleck, Bellbrook
1,600 — 2. Juliann Williams, Beavercreek
400 — 1. Abigail Hobbs, Beavercreek
300 HURDLES — 3. Ashtyn Gluck, Beavercreek
800 — 1. Jodie Pierce, Beavercreek; 4. Juliann Williams, Beavercreek
200 — 4. Abigail Hobbs, Beavercreek
3,200 — 1. Taylor Ewert, Beavercreek; 2. Savannah Roark, Beavercreek
1,600 RELAY — 1. Beavercreek (Hobbs, Gluck, Pierce, Williams).
Boys
3,200 RELAY — 4. Beavercreek (Boyd, Buchholz, Ewert, Russell)
POLE VAULT — 4. Tyler Wasson, Beavercreek
DISCUS — 1. David Litteral, Carroll
HIGH JUMP — 4. Aaron Cooper, Carroll
SHOT PUT — 1. David Litteral, Carroll
110 HURDLES — 3. Donovan LaJeunesse, Carroll
1,600 — 2. Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek; 3. Bryce Levine, Bellbrook
400 — 2. Cameron Brittain, Bellbrook; 3. Aaron Cooper, Carroll
300 HURDLES — 3. Donovan LaJeunesse, Carroll
800 — 4. Tyler Dreischarf, Bellbrook
3,200 — 2. Riley Buchholz, Beavercreek
1,600 RELAY — 4. Carroll (Cooper, Arnold, Moddeman, LaJeunesse)
Time machine is still in the shop. We’ll work to have lists of the area Division II and III regional qualifiers posted early next week. Thank you for your patience.