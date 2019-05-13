Young Bulldogs fall to Southeastern

SOUTH CHARLESTON — A youthful Yellow Springs High School bunch of baseball players went at it with an equally youthful bunch of Southeastern Trojans, and the home team came out on top, May 13 in a misty Division IV sectional tournament first round game.

Host Southeastern defeated Yellow Springs by a 10-0 score in five innings.

The visiting Bulldogs. the tournament’s No. 13 seed, trailed No. 10 seed Southeastern 4-0 after three innings of play, and appeared to be right in the contest. But a string of Bulldog throwing and fielding errors enabled Southeastern to extend the lead to 7-0 after the fourth inning, then three more similarly scored runs in the fifth ended it.

Yellow Springs ended its season with a 3-15 record, but coach Ryan Pasco felt good about the improvement in play he’d seen from his young team.

“We’re just a young team, but we’ve come so far and we’ve gotten so much better, we’re making plays in the field,” he said, “… but then we’re dropping fly balls in the outfield not making some throws. A young team needs to focus and maybe realize that every play matters.

“I’m proud of my pitcher, Dylan Rainey. He led the (Metro Buckeye Conference) in strikeouts this season. He’s a good kid, and we’re gonna try to get him to play somewhere in college.”

Rainey led the MBC in K’s with 61 this season in 33 2/3 innings of work.

Pasco said he’ll miss Rainey and his fellow seniors, third baseman Tariq Muhammad and shortstop Trey Anderson.

“I’m sad for them, with this being their last game playing for us, but it’s really been a fun season for all of us,” Pasco said.

Southeastern’s coach said his team’s scoring output wasn’t the norm for the Trojans this season. The Trojans scored 85 runs in 22 games this season, the third lowest run total in the Ohio Heritage Conference this season.

“For us, the win makes us 7-16, so this was not a typical game this season,” Southeastern coach Craig Isaacs said. “We had too many strikeouts, but I thought that was because Yellow Springs’ pitcher did a nice job. I thought our kids did those little things that we’ve been practicing all year. … We have progressively gotten better as the season’s gone on, and we’re playing our best baseball right now.”

With the win, Southeastern gets the unenviable task of facing top-seeded Lewisburg Tri-County North. TCN (13-4) is ranked No. 16 in Ohio, in the latest Division IV Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

That second-round tournament game is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 in Lewisburg.

Dylan Rainey pitched well in his final game for the Bulldogs in a 10-0 run-ruled loss to Southeastern, May 13, in a Division IV sectional baseball tournament game in South Charleston. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_YS23_PS.jpg Dylan Rainey pitched well in his final game for the Bulldogs in a 10-0 run-ruled loss to Southeastern, May 13, in a Division IV sectional baseball tournament game in South Charleston. John Bombatch | Greene County News Sosutheastern’s Josh Doyle successfully dives back to first base before Yellow Springs first baseman DeAndre Cowen can apply the tag on a pick-off attempt, May 13, in South Charleston. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_YS13SE7_PS.jpg Sosutheastern’s Josh Doyle successfully dives back to first base before Yellow Springs first baseman DeAndre Cowen can apply the tag on a pick-off attempt, May 13, in South Charleston. John Bombatch | Greene County News Southeastern’s Chase Brown is hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of Monday’s Division IV sectional tournament game against visiting Yellow Springs, in South Charleston. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_SE6HBP_PS.jpg Southeastern’s Chase Brown is hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of Monday’s Division IV sectional tournament game against visiting Yellow Springs, in South Charleston. John Bombatch | Greene County News Southeastern coach Craig Isaacs waves a Trojans base runner home as Yellow Springs senior shortstop Trey Anderson (3) awaits the relay throw from the outfield, May 13, in a sectional first round tournament game in South Charleston. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/05/web1_IsaacWave123_PS.jpg Southeastern coach Craig Isaacs waves a Trojans base runner home as Yellow Springs senior shortstop Trey Anderson (3) awaits the relay throw from the outfield, May 13, in a sectional first round tournament game in South Charleston. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.