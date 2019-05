Sectional tournament pairings announced

GREENE COUNTY — The 2019 high school softball tournament pairings were announced on Monday, and here’s a listing of who the Greene County area schools — Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Carroll, Cedarville, Fairborn, Greeneview, Yellow Springs and Xenia — will be playing in their respective tournament brackets. Legacy Christian did not have a softball team this season.

Teams listed by seeding, school name and opponent.

DIVISION I

Dayton 1 Bracket

MONDAY, MAY 6

No. 1 Lebanon vs. No. 19 Tecumseh

No. 11 Beavercreek vs. No. 16 Stebbins

No. 6 Xenia vs. No. 15 Troy

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

No. 18 West Carrollton vs. Lebanon-Tecumseh winner

Beavercreek-Stebbins winner vs. Xenia-Troy winner

MONDAY, MAY 13

at Springboro HS

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Cincinnati 4 Bracket winner, Friday, May 17.

Dayton 2 Bracket

MONDAY, MAY 6

No. 2 Springboro vs. No. 17 Wayne

No. 13 Fairborn vs. No. 9 Butler

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

No. 7 Springfield vs. Springboro-Wayne winner

No. 5 Miamisburg vs. Fairborn-Butler winner

MONDAY, MAY 13

at Fairmont HS

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 winner, Friday, May 17

DIVISION II

Dayton 1 Bracket

TUESDAY, MAY 7

No. 4 Monroe vs. No. 15 Ponitz

No. 10 Carroll vs. No. 6 Alter

THURSDAY, MAY 9

No. 2 Tippecanoe vs. Monroe-Ponitz winner

No. 7 Chaminade Julienne vs. Carroll-Alter winner

TUESDAY, MAY 14

at West Carrollton HS

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Tecumseh winner, Saturday, May 18.

Dayton 2 Bracket

TUESDAY, MAY 7

No. 16 Trotwood Madison vs. No. 3 Eaton

No. 8 Bellbrook vs. No. 13 Valley View

THURSDAY, MAY 9

No. 14 Marshall vs. T-Madison-Eaton winner

No. 5 Fenwick vs. Bellbrook-Valley View winner

TUESDAY, MAY 14

at Tipp City Tippecanoe HS

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Cincinnati 1 Bracket winner, Saturday, May 18.

DIVISION III

Dayton 1 Bracket

MONDAY, MAY 6

No. 18 Northridge vs. No. 14 Greenon

No. 10 Anna vs. No. 11 Miami East

No. 12 Greeneview vs. No. 9 Versailles

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

No. 1 Benjamin Logan vs. Northridge-Greenon winner

Anna-Miami East winner vs. Greeneview-Versailles winner

MONDAY, MAY 13

at Brookville HS

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Cincinnati 3 Bracket winner, Friday, May 17.

DIVISION IV

Dayton 1 Bracket

TUESDAY, MAY 7

No. 1 Southeastern vs. No. 9 Yellow Springs

No. 3 Franklin Monroe vs. No. 7 Tri-Village

THURSDAY, MAY 9

No. 11 Twin Valley South vs. Southeastern-Yellow Springs winner

No. 8 Troy Christian vs. Franklin Monroe-Tri-Village winner

TUESDAY, MAY 14

at Brookville HS

Sectional Final

Winner vs. Sidney 2 Bracket winner, Saturday, May 18.

Dayton 2 Bracket

TUESDAY, MAY 7

No. 5 Catholic Central vs. No. 6 Dayton Christian

THURSDAY, MAY 9

No. 2 National Trail vs. No. 10 Cedarville

No. 4 Tri-County North vs. Catholic Central-Dayton Christian winner

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Sectional Final at Versailles HS

Winner vs. Sidney 1 Bracket winner, Saturday, May 18.

(All games start at 5 p.m. unless listed otherwise.)

The Xenia Buccaneers have the county’s best seeding in the 2019 sectional softball tournament brackets at No. 6 in Division I. The sectional tournament pairings were determined last weekend. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_Xenia6th_PS.jpg The Xenia Buccaneers have the county’s best seeding in the 2019 sectional softball tournament brackets at No. 6 in Division I. The sectional tournament pairings were determined last weekend. John Bombatch | Greene County News The Yellow Springs Bulldogs emerged as the No. 9 seed in Division IV. Only Division I Xenia (a sixth seed) and Division II Bellbrook (No. 8) had better seedings in this season’s sectional high school softball tournament pairings among Greene County area teams. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_yellowsprings_PS.jpg The Yellow Springs Bulldogs emerged as the No. 9 seed in Division IV. Only Division I Xenia (a sixth seed) and Division II Bellbrook (No. 8) had better seedings in this season’s sectional high school softball tournament pairings among Greene County area teams. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Xenia earns a No. 6 seed in the D-I tourney

You can find the entire Southwest District high school softball tournament draw on the OHSAA website at: ohsaa.org/Portals/0/DAB/SouthWest/Softball/Brackets .

