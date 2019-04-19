Records fall at Greene County meet

BEAVERCREEK — There were nine new records set at the fourth annual Greene County High School track & field championships, held April 18 at Beavercreek High School.

Five girls marks and four boys records fell during the event.

On the girls side, records were set by Yellow Springs’ AnnLyn Foster in the 100-meter hurdles, Abigail Hobbs of host Beavercreek in the 200-meter run, Xenia’s Camille Hughes who set two new meet records — one in the girls shot put and another in the girls discus — and pole vaulting standout Eileen Yang, of Beavercreek.

Foster’s 16.77-second time in the 100 hurdles broke the record previously set by Bellbrook hurdler Casey Murphy (17.36) in the inaugural Greene County Championship event in 2016 at Fairborn.

Hobbs turned a record setting time of 26.56 seconds in the 200, surpassing the previous record time of 26.91 set by Fairborn’s Brittany Hogan at Greeneview in 2017.

Hughes broke her own record in the Shot Put. Her previous record had been 34 feet, 5.5 inches, set last season at Xenia, but she extended the mark to 34-9.25 Thursday at Beavercreek. Speaking of Beavercreek, Sydney Cleverly of Beavercreek had held the discus record, set last season in Xenia, at 111 feet, two inches. Hughes beat that by just over 15 feet, going 126-4 on Thursday.

Beavercreek’s Eileen Yang also broke her own record. Yang vaulted at 12 feet even to surpass her 2018 Greene County meet record of 11-6.

A pair of boys relay teams established new marks at the Beavercreek meet, and individual records fell

In the first boys relay event of the day, the Bellbrook 3,200-meter relay team of Bryce Levine, Tyrone Haskins, Max Bretland and Tyler Dreischarf turned in a time of 8:39.71 to beat the previous record of 8:40.54 set by Beavercreek in 2018.

Earlier this season, Dreischarf and Levine ran with alternates Takumi Ford and Caleb Newton to establish a new Bellbrook school record in the 4-mile relay at 19:12.51. The school’s previous mark of 19:13.80 had been established in 1982.

The Fairborn foursome of Isaiah Collins, A.J. Bills, Patrick Parrish and Tyren Schultz then set a new mile relay record on the last event of the day. Their time of 3:31.70 nipped the previous record set by Cedarville’s Noah Christman, Seth Salisbury, Brandon Pollock and Devin Gruet by 0.23 seconds.

According to Fairborn coach Patrick Smith, the Fairborn group knocked two seconds off their previous best effort at the county meet. They’re shooting to set a new school record, which is currently at 3:29.00.

Cedarville’s Pollock shouldn’t feel too bad about no longer being a part of the mile relay mark. He went out and set a new meet record in the 200-meter run on Thursday with a time of 22.85 seconds. That previous best was set by Fairborn’s Gracen Barnhart at the inaugural event (23.36).

Beavercreek’s Jalen White set a new mark in the 100 dash. His 11.23-second time bettered the 11:32 time set by Xenia’s Meechi Harris back in 2017.

Host Beavercreek won its second consecutive girls team title at the Thursday meet. Bellbrook won the boys title, its first Greene County title since the tournament’s inception in 2016.

Greene County High School Championships Records (As of April 19, 2019)* GIRLS 3,200 Relay — Bellbrook (Cara Fine, Kayla Parker, Natalie Stein, Madison Pelfrey) 10:12.56 (at Greeneview, 2017) 100 Hurdles — ANN LYN FOSTER, Yellow Springs, 16.77 seconds (Beavercreek, 2019) 100 — Tatum Washington, Xenia 12.65 (Fairborn, 2016) 800 Relay — Xenia (Ahzjai Files, Tatum Washington, Konni Lorenz, Shali Morris) 1:50.15 (Fairborn, 2016) 1,600 — Madison Pelfrey, Bellbrook 5:24.63 (Fairborn, 2016) 400 Relay — Xenia (Ahzjai Files, Tatum Washington, Konni Lorenz, Shali Morris) 51.57 (Fairborn, 2016) 400 — Ashtyn Gluck, Beavercreek 59.79 (Xenia, 2018) 300 Hurdles — Julie Roberts, Yellow Springs 48.06 (Fairborn, 2016) 800 — Rachel Sweeney, Xenia Christian 2:27.19 (Fairborn, 2016) 200 — ABIGAIL HOBBS, Beavercreek 26.56 (Beavercreek, 2019) 3,200 — Rachel Sweeney, Xenia Christian 12:13.87 (Greeneview, 2017) 1,600 Relay — Bellbrook (Maddie Crane, Kayla Parker, Natalie Stein, Kalli Kramer) 4:14.39 (2016, Fairborn) Shot Put — CAMILLE HUGHES, Xenia, 34 feet, 9.25 inches (Beavercreek, 2019) Discus — CAMILLE HUGHES, Xenia, 126 feet, 4 inches (Beavercreek, 2019) Long Jump — Kristen Combs, Greeneview, 16 feet, 1.5 inches (Fairborn, 2016) High Jump — McKenna Kramer, Bellbrook 5 – 0 (Xenia, 2018) Pole Vault — EILEEN YANG, Beavercreek, 12 feet, 0 inches (Beavercreek, 2019) BOYS 3,200 Relay — BELLBROOK (Bryce Levine, Tyrone Haskins, Max Bretland, Tyler Dreischarf) 8:39.71 (Beavercreek, 2019) 110 Hurdles — Omar Inman, Fairborn 15.20 (Greeneview, 2017) 100 — JALEN WHITE, Beavercreek 11.23 (Beavercreek, 2019) 800 Relay — Cedarville (Devin Gruet, Seth Salisbury, Brandon Pollock, Nick Christman) 1:33.72 (Greeneview, 2017) 1,600 — 1. Ryan Orchard, Xenia 4:35.33 (Fairborn, 2016) 400 Relay — Xenia (Harris, Corey Burnette Jr., Andre Grundy, Christian Lair) 44.46 (Greeneview, 2017) 400 — Devin Gruet, Cedarville 50.80 (Greeneview, 2017) 300 Hurdles — Kaner Butler, Yellow Springs 40.68 (Fairborn, 2016) 800 — Jake Benigno, Beavercreek 2:02.28 (Greeneview, 2017) 200 — BRANDON POLLOCK, Cedarville 22.85 (Beavercreek, 2019) 3,200 — Connor Ewert, Beavercreek 10:14.65 (Xenia, 2018) 1,600 Relay — FAIRBORN (Isaiah Collins, Audric “A.J.” Bills, Patrick Parrish, Tyren Schultz) 3:31.70 (Beavercreek, 2019) High Jump — Damien Bonds, Beavercreek 6-4 (Xenia, 2018) Long Jump — Meechi Harris, Xenia 21-1 (Greeneview, 2017) Discus — Jay Drennen, Beavercreek 161-5 (Greeneview, 2017) Shot Put — Jaron Stoneburner, Greeneview 47-5 (Xenia, 2018) Pole Vault — Tyler Wasson, Beavercreek 13-0, (Xenia, 2018). * – 2019 record setters listed in BOLD.

