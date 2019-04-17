CJ’s Fugett no-hits Carroll batters

RIVERSIDE— Chaminade Julienne’s pitcher Carly Fugett threw a perfect pitch right down the middle of home plate to land her 12th strikeout and complete a no-hitter, April 17 in a softball game against host Carroll.

The host Patriots endured a rough outing in their Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North division matchup against the Eagles. The Patriots fell to 6-7 overall, and 0-5 in the league, as they lost by a score of 20-0 in five innings.

Since Fugett didn’t have to go the full seven innings, she gets credit for an abbreviated perfect game. None of the 15 Patriots batters she faced reached base.

“It was great individual effort, but it was also a great team effort,” Eagles coach Todd Shuttleworth said. “Carly played a great game and our girls made some great plays behind her, too.”

The Eagles (9-4, 3-5 GCLC) also made some strong plays at bat, including a home run by freshman Natalie Bates.

The Patriots have no seniors on the team and were missing four of their starters. Younger players had to step in, and their lack of experience showed as Fugett and the Eagles defense kept the Patriots from getting anyone on base.

“We have got to figure out how to hit against Carly,” Patriots coach Cassandra Shea said. “We made a few errors and mistakes, but Carly really shut us down today.”

While the team struggled in this game, Shea said there was some good things to come from the game. A lot of young players gained experience, including two who played their first varsity game.

“I saw a lot of good things from the girls out there today,” Shea said. “We are optimistic about the future and I think we have a lot to be hopeful for.”

Carroll’s next game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start at home on Monday, April 22 against Hamilton Badin. CJ is also back in action on Monday. They host McNicholas at Patterson Park.

Chaminade Julienne’s Carly Fugett throws a strike on her way to a perfect game, April 17, against the Carroll Patriots in Riverside. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_Carlyfugett_PS.jpg Chaminade Julienne’s Carly Fugett throws a strike on her way to a perfect game, April 17, against the Carroll Patriots in Riverside. Carroll’s Destiny Casey catches a deep fly ball in centerfield, April 17 in a run-ruled no-hit loss to visiting Chaminade Julienne. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_DestinyCasey_PS.jpg Carroll’s Destiny Casey catches a deep fly ball in centerfield, April 17 in a run-ruled no-hit loss to visiting Chaminade Julienne.

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is a student intern for Greene County News from Cedarville University.

