Sports Digest

High School Standings

As of Sunday, April 14. Listed by School and overall record, with league record in parentheses.

BASEBALL

Beavercreek 10-1 (5-1 GWOC East)

Xenia 14-2 (4-1 GWOC South)

Cedarville 8-6 (4-3 OHC South)

Bellbrook 6-6 (3-1 SWBL SW)

Carroll 5-5 (2-3 GCL Co-Ed)

Greeneview 5-6 (4-3 OHC South)

Fairborn 6-8 (5-2 GWOC South)

Yellow Springs 2-7 (1-3 MBC)

Legacy Christian 1-8 (1-6 MBC)

SOFTBALL

Xenia 7-5 (2-3 GWOC South)

Bellbrook 4-4 (2-2 SWBL SW)

Fairborn 6-7 (2-5 GWOC South)

Beavercreek 5-6 (1-5 GWOC South)

Greeneview 4-7 (3-4 OHC South)

Yellow Springs 3-5 (0-0 MBC)

Carroll 4-5 (0-4 GCL Co-Ed)

Legacy Christian 0-0 (0-0 MBC)

Cedarville 1-7 (0-6 OHC South)

BOYS TENNIS

Bellbrook 8-0 (2-0 SWBL SW)

Beavercreek 5-1 (2-1 GWOC East)

Carroll 4-4 (0-1 GCL Co-Ed)

Fairborn 3-9 (1-5 GWOC South)

Yellow Springs 2-4 (1-2 MBC)

Xenia 1-6 (1-5 GWOC South)

Legacy Christian (1-6 (0-2 MBC)

Cedarville 0-2 (0-2 OHC South)

Greeneview 0-2 (0-2 OHC South)

(KEY: GWOC = Greater Western Ohio Conference; SWBL = Southwestern Buckeye League; OHC = Ohio Heritage Conference; MBC = Metro Buckeye Conference; GCL = Greater Catholic League.)

Beavercreek at Fifth Third

DAYTON — Beavercreek HIgh School is among 39 Southwest Ohio high school baseball teams who will play at Fifth Third Field, the downtown Dayton home of the Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team, this season.

Earlier this season, Fairborn lost 6-4 to Trenton Edgewood in an April 7 contest at Fifth Third. Beavercreek is scheduled to visit Fifth Third at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 when the Beavers will take on Springfield Shawnee.

New to the high school baseball schedule this season is the introduction of a Most Valuable Player and scholarship winner. After each game, coaches can nominate one MVP who will be recognized immediately following the game at Fifth Third Field. Then, during the Dragons home game on May 20 against Lake County, each of the MVPs will be welcomed back to the field to be recognized in front of a sold-out crowd. One player from among the 20 MVPs will receive a $1,000 college scholarship to be presented at their respective high school in front of family, friends, coaches, a Dragons mascot and Mount St. Joseph University staff.

Saints announce Spring Game

XENIA — The Ohio Valley Saints semi-professional football team will begin its second season with the team’s annual Spring Game, which is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex football field, located at 1197 South Detroit St. in Xenia. Admission is $5, kids 12 and under get in free. Season passes for the Saints 2019 season will also be on sale at the game.

Drift Indy returns

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Pacesetter Open in May

FAIRBORN — The annual Pacesetter Open, a golf outing fundraiser to benefit the Wright State University Athletic Department, will take place with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 13 at the Country Club of the North, located at 1 Club North Drive in Xenia. Cost is $250 for individual golfers, $900 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, cart fees, complimentary participant gifts, plus food and beverages throughout the day. For more event information and sponsorship details, contact Gary Dillabaugh at 937-775-4936 or by email at gary-dillabaugh@wright.edu .

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Carroll hosting boys basketball camps

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting three basketball camps in June. Two camps will run from June 3-7, with the camp for boys in grades 2-5 going from 9 a.m. to noon; and the camp for high school boys (grades 9-12) running from 1-4 p.m. each day. A camp for boys in grades 6-8 will run from 1-4 p.m. June 10-14. Cost is $85, and athletes can register 30 minutes before the camp begins or online at carrollhs.or/2019summercamps.

Driving with Colleen outing, June 15

SPRINGFIELD — The 8th Annual Driving with Colleen Golf Outing is scheduled for Saturday, June 15. The outing tees off with a with a 2 p.m. shotgun start at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart and the price includes dinner, beverages, a shirt and goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is June 3. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email jessica@drivingwithcolleen.org.

Play It Forward golf outing June 22

XENIA — The seventh annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public, with an early registration discount applied until June 1.

The goal of the fundraiser and scholarship award is to give back to current Xenia High School graduates in need. The seventh $4,000 scholarship will be awarded in May.

For sponsorship or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs – jboggs73@aol.com 239-0036; Steve Greene – sgreene3@columbus.rr.com; Diane Wuebben Ponder – diane.ponder@wright.edu; or Sheryl Haines Yeazel – shel55@ymail.com .

Dragons 5K run in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

