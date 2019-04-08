Uszynski named District 15 Player of the Year

GREENE COUNTY — Legacy Christian Academy senior Erik Uszynski was named Division IV District 15 Player of the Year by members of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association, last month prior to the OHSBCA’s annual District 15 All-Star game.

Uszynski was the only area boys high school Division IV player to be recognized.

The 2018-‘19 Legacy Knights boys basketball team won the school’s first-ever Metro Buckeye Conference title and recorded the school’s best season record in school history at 2014. It was also the first time a Legacy Christian boys basketball program had won 20 games in a season.

Legacy finished ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press final regular season poll, the only Greene County area team to have been ranked in boys high school basketball this season.

Uszynski was named to the Division IV All-Ohio Boys high school basketball team on Tuesday, March 19 by panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior forward for the Knights, Uszynski was named to the Division IV All-Ohio team as a Special Mention selection.

He was ranked in the Metro Buckeye Conference’s top-5 in scoring (16.1 points per game), assists (3.4), field goal percentage (58 percent), rebounds (8.7), and blocks (3.1). His numbers in blocks and field goal percentage led the league.

He was a first-team All Southwest District selection, and was named to the All-MBC first team along with freshman teammate Mike Sharavjamts. Fellow Knights senior Keano Hammerstrom and sophomore Roman Newsome were named to the MBC’s second team.

Among those receiving District 15 awards, Knights head coach Brad Newsome was named District 15 Coach of the Year, and LCA assistant coach Ed Uszynski was named District 15 Assistant Coach of the Year, in Division IV.

Erik Uszynski receives his Player of the Year award from District 15 administrator and former Fairborn coach Nathan Chivington. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/04/web1_UszynskiPic_PS.jpg Erik Uszynski receives his Player of the Year award from District 15 administrator and former Fairborn coach Nathan Chivington.

Top D-IV honor in boys high school basketball

