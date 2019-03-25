Sports Digest

SATURDAY H.S. SCORES

Baseball

Xenia 11, Greeneview 1

Carroll 7, Brookville 4

Indian Lake 7, Cedarville 0

Softball

Xenia 10, Newton 9 (Extra Innings)

Newton 5, Xenia 4

Beavercreek 11, Seton 2

Fairborn 13, Hamilton 2

FRIDAY H.S. SCORES

Boys Tennis

Dayton Christian 5, Fairborn 0

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

Baseball

Cedarville at Fairlawn, 5 p.m.

Urbana at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at New Carlisle Tecumseh, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Dayton Meadowdale, 5:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Green (Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.), 9:30 a.m.

Bellbrook at Ft. Walton Beach (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Softball

Fairborn at Greenon, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Edgewood at Beavercreek, 5 p.m., Rotary Park

Boys Tennis

Milton-Union at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Fairborn at Vandalia Butler, 4:30 p.m., Helke Park

Boys Volleyball

Carroll at Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Beavercreek at Wayne Quint Meet, 5 p.m.

Rowing classes start April 5

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 5-7, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 6; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The course is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues, if he or she joins the novice team following the course. Each participant should wear comfortable, but not loose-fitting, exercise clothes and bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel. For information or to register, go to daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.

CSU Spring Game April 13

WILBERFORCE — The annual Central State University Marauders football team Spring Showcase will be held starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at McPherson Stadium on the CSU campus. The Invincible Marching Marauders marching band will perform, and fans can receive posters of the team’s schedule. Central State looks to improve upon its second-place finish in the Southern Intercollegiate Conference’s West Division, and 5-5 overall record this season.

Fairborn, Beavercreek at Fifth Third

DAYTON — Greene County area high schools Fairborn and Beavercreek are among 39 Southwest Ohio high school baseball teams who will play baseball at Fifth Third Field, the downtown Dayton home of the Dayton Dragons minor league baseball team.

Fairborn will visit Fifth Third for a 4 p.m. game on Sunday, April 7 when they will take on the Edgewood Cougars of Trenton, Ohio. Beavercreek is scheduled to visit Fifth Third at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 when the Beavers will take on Springfield Shawnee.

New to the high school baseball schedule this season is the introduction of a Most Valuable Player and scholarship winner. After each game, coaches can nominate one MVP who will be recognized immediately following the game at Fifth Third Field. Then, during the Dragons home game on May 20 against Lake County, each of the MVPs will be welcomed back to the field to be recognized in front of a sold-out crowd. One player from among the 20 MVPs will receive a $1,000 college scholarship to be presented at their respective high school in front of family, friends, coaches, a Dragons mascot and Mount St. Joseph University staff.

Drift Indy returns

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales are now being sold.

Redlegs Run June 8

CINCINNATI — Registrations are now open for the annual Redlegs Run, which will be held on Saturday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park.

Runners have five different event options. All events are for walkers and runners of all ages, with the exception of the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, which is limited to kids ages 10 and under.

All participants will receive a custom race medal, race t-shirt (technical shirt for 10K participants), a post-race party in the Kroger Fan Zone, free downloadable race photography and one View Level ticket voucher to a Reds home game (either 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 16 vs. Texas Rangers or 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates.)

Registration details and parking information is available at reds.com/Run.

Dragons 5K in July

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Xenia High School thrower Madie Holcomb competes in the Wilmington Field Relays event, March 23 at Wilmington High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_MaddieHolcomb_PS.jpg Xenia High School thrower Madie Holcomb competes in the Wilmington Field Relays event, March 23 at Wilmington High School. Wilmington News Journal

