WSU hosting selection show party

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s basketball team will host an NCAA March Madness Selection Show party at 6:15 pm. Monday, March 18 in the atrium of the Student Union, located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway. The Wright State community, alumni and public are invited to join the Raider players and coaching staff as tournament brackets are unveiled for the annual, three-week event to crown the national champion.

The pep band, and cheer and dance teams will also be on hand to celebrate, and the University Bookstore will be open for fans to purchase championship merchandise. Snacks and beverages will be provided by Chartwells. Ample parking is available in front of the Student Union.

The Raiders will learn their first-round tournament opponent when the NCAA announces selections on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. First-round games will be played March 22-23 at campus sites located around the country.

The Raiders won the Horizon League Basketball Championship on March 12, with a 55-52 win over Green Bay. That victory comes on the heels of also winning the regular season title, the program’s first outright championship.

Raider fans wishing to attend the NCAA Tournament run are encouraged to visit WSURaiders.com for ticket information.

For more information, follow the Raiders on Twitter (@WSUWBasketball) or like Wright State WBB on Facebook.

Information provide by Wright State University athletics, wsuraiders.com/ .

