Estepp gets win No. 200, Cedarville advances

WINONA LAKE, Ind. — The top-seeded Cedarville University Yellow Jackets men’s college basketball team handed Coach Pat Estepp career victory No. 200 with an 80-58 result over No. 8 Nebraska Christian to open the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) National Tournament.

Cedarville (19-12) advanced to play No. 4 Bluefield in Thursday’s semifinals.

The eight-team event is being held at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center on the campus of Grace College.

Freshman guard Branden Maughmer fired in a game-high 20 points for the Yellow Jackets, who never trailed in the contest.

Classmate Kollin Van Horn added 12 points while Grant Zawadzki contributed 10 points and six assists.

CU shot 51.5 percent from the field in taking a 41-28 lead into halftime. The Jackets built the margin to as much as 32 points late in the contest.

Stinger Notes

• Maughmer has hit double figures in 27-of-31 games with six 20-point efforts.

• All 14 players in uniform saw action and 11 scored.

• Cedarville is 9-0 all time in NCCAA opening round games.

• Don Callan (578), Pat Estepp (200), and Ray Slagle (177) are CU men’s basketball coaches with 100-plus wins.

• Bluefield edged host Grace, 77-74, in its first game.

Information courtesy of Cedarville University Athletics, yellowjackets.cedarville.edu/ .

