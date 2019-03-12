WSU women win Horizon League title

DETROIT — In the women’s college basketball rubber match between Wright State and Green Bay, the WSU women came out on top with a 55-52 win at Little Caesar’s Arena, to become Horizon League champions.

The win also sets the Wright State women’s basketball record for most wins in a season at 27. The previous record was 26 set by the 2013-14 team.

With their crowning as Horizon League champions, the women’s basketball team ensures their place in the NCAA March Madness Tournament for just the second time in school history. The NCAA Selection Show will be Monday night, March 18.

Three Raiders were named to the All-Tournament team: Emily Vogelpohl; Mackenzie Taylor; with Michal Miller being named MVP of the Horizon League Motor City Madness Tournament.

Vogelpohl led all players with 14 points while pulling in five rebounds. Miller tallied 13 points, eight of which came in the first half. Symone Simmons corralled 14 rebounds and added eight points, six of which came from behind the arc. Tyler Frierson came up with 13 rebounds and converted 4-4 from the foul line.

By the Numbers

• The Raiders shot 10 three-pointers in the first quarter but converted just one.

• The Phoenix were held scoreless in the second quarter until the 3:28 mark.

• After trailing Green Bay 5-11 going into the second quarter, the Raiders would flip the script and lead 27-16 going into halftime.

• Green Bay was held to 17.9% shooting from the floor in the first half

• Green Bay’s leading scorer Laken James was held to just one point in the first three quarters

• The Phoenix starters were held to just 24 points in the game

• Wright State owned the rebound differential 46-28

All-Tournament Team

MVP: Michal Miller – Wright State, guard

Mackenzie Taylor – Wright State, guard

Emily Vogelpohl – Wright State, guard

Mackenzie Wolf – Green Bay, forward/center

Alison Smolinski – Youngstown State, guard

Members of the Wright State women’s basketball team officially punched their ticket to the NCAA women’s national basketball tournament on Tuesday, March 12, in Detroit, the school’s second trip, ever, to the Big Dance. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_WSUWomensTicket_PS.jpg Members of the Wright State women’s basketball team officially punched their ticket to the NCAA women’s national basketball tournament on Tuesday, March 12, in Detroit, the school’s second trip, ever, to the Big Dance. R. Keith Cole | Wright State University Wright State University players and staff celebrate after winning the Horizon League women’s basketball tournament championship, March 12, in Detroit. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/03/web1_WSUWomenChamps_PS.jpg Wright State University players and staff celebrate after winning the Horizon League women’s basketball tournament championship, March 12, in Detroit. R. Keith Cole | Wright State University

Raiders headed to NCAA tourney for second time

Story by Thomas Nugent, wsuraiders.com .

