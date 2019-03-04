Cedarville, WSU hosting tourney Madness

GREENE COUNTY — A pair of Greene County universities will host men’s and women’s basketball tournament games on Tuesday, March 5 at their respective schools.

In Fairborn, Wright State University will play host to a pair of Horizon League quarterfinal tournament games at the Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both WSU teams are seeded No. 1 in their respective tourneys.

At 5:30 p.m. the regular season champion WSU women’s team (24-6, 16-2 Horizon) will host No. 8 seeded Oakland University (Michigan). The WSU Raiders had just concluded their regular-season schedule on March 2 with a 73-64 win over the Grizzlies in Rochester, Michigan.

According to the school, Wright State’s women’s team set a number of records in the March 2 win. Symone Simmons became the first Raiders basketball player, men’s or women’s, to record both 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. The team also set a WSU women’s record for most league wins (16), and the win clinched the Raiders’ first outright Horizon League title.

Oakland senior Taylor Jones led the Grizzlies (6-23. 3-15 Horizon) with a game-high 18 points.

The WSU men’s team will then host Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) at 8 p.m. Wright State (19-12, 13-5 Horizon) shared the Horizon League regular season title with Northern Kentucky, but got the nod as the tournament’s top seed. The Raiders have never faced IUPUI in the postseason, but hold a 12-2 overall series lead including two wins over the Jags (16-15, 8-10 Horizon) this season.

Loudon Love leads the Raiders with 15.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest. Camron Justice leads the IUPUI men’s team with an 18.9 points-per-game average this season.

In Cedarville, the host Yellow Jackets women’s team enters the Great Midwest Athletic Conference as the No. 3 seed despite sharing the regular season title with Walsh University and Kentucky Wesleyan with identical 22-6 overall, and 18-4 G-MAC records. Cedarville will host No. 6 seeded Malone University (15-13, 13-9 G-MAC) at 5:30 p.m. in the Callan Athletic Center.

The two teams met once during the regular season, a 79-61 Yellow Jackets win in Canton. Tuesday’s game will be the first time Malone has played in Cedarville in three years.

Abby Wolford and Ashlyn Huffman of the Jackets are both averaging 12.3 points per game. Robin Campbell leads Malone with 14.1 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets men’s team enters Tuesday’s action as the No. 4 seed in the G-MAC tournament and will host defending tournament champion Ohio Dominican, the No. 5 seed, at 7:45 p.m. Cedarville’s men’s team has a 17-11 overall record, 14-6 in the G-MAC. ODU is 17-10 overall, 13-7 in the conference.

CU won over Ohio Dominican 79-63, in the only meeting between the two teams during the regular season back on Jan. 24 at the Callan Athletic Center.

Conner TenHove leads the Jackets in scoring with 15.4 points per game; Sam Hickey leads the Panthers averaging 16.9 points per game.

TICKETS: At Cedarville, tickets are $10 for reserved seating, $8 for general admission. G-MAC college students with an ID get in free. One ticket is good for both games.

Wright State is offering Premium Seats (first 12 rows) for $10, with all other seats costing $5, and are good for both games. WSU students receive one free ticket.

Staff Report

Information courtesy of the Horizon League and Great Midwest Athletic Conference, Wright State and Cedarville University websites.

