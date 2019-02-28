Wrestlers set for district battles

GREENE COUNTY — A total of 29 area high school wrestlers, representing seven Greene County area high schools will be competing this weekend in the Division I, II and III district wrestling tournaments.

Of that total, there are seven area sectional champions.

Beavercreek has the most district qualifiers from the area with nine wrestlers, including sectional champs Gavin Bell (152 pounds), John Hammond (182) and Austin Stevenson (195). The Beavers, as well as three wrestlers from Fairborn and two Xenia wrestlers, will compete in the Division I district tournament at the James S. Trent Arena in Kettering.

The Division II tournament will have five wrestlers from Carroll, and three from Bellbrook, in the two-day event at Wilmington High School.

Five sectional champs from the area will be competing in the Division III district tourney at Troy’s Hobart Arena. Legacy Christian’s Matt Ellis (106 pounds), Camron Lacure (120), Gavin Brown (126) and Nick Alvarez (132) each claimed sectional titles, and Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks was a title winner at sectionals as well.

Opening rounds of each tournament takes place on Friday, March 1, with final rounds and championship matches to be held on Saturday, March 2. The top four finishers in each of the double-elimination tourneys will qualify to the state wrestling meet, March 7-9 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus. The fifth-place finisher will also advance to the state meet as an alternate.

Area district high school wrestling qualifiers, with weight class, name, school and current record:

Division I

at Trent Arena, Kettering

113 pounds — Spencer Bullen, Beavercreek (26-15)

120 — Kyah Patrick, Beavercreek (25-10)

126 — Lincoln Kuba, Beavercreek (22-14)

132 — Phoenix Robinson, Fairborn (20-11); Desmond Diggs, Xenia (40-7)

152 — Gavin Bell, Beavercreek (13-1)*

170 — Jordan Dillon, Beavercreek (21-15)

182 — John Hammond, Beavercreek (34-12)*

195 — Austin Stevenson, Beavercreek (27-9)*; Conner Bradley, Fairborn (23-9)

220 — Bradley Smith, Beavercreek (23-1)

285 — Justin Knipper, Beavercreek (26-15); Gavin Murphy, Fairborn (26-12); Peyton Bartley, Xenia (39-5).

Division II

at Wilmington HS

120 — Nicholas Romano, Carroll (14-16)

132 — Joe Lansangan, Carroll (7-19)

145 — Owen Ebel, Bellbrook (24-10)

160 — Trent Randall, Carroll (22-9)

170 — Jefferson Bishop, Carroll (15-13)

182 — Matthew Billock, Bellbrook (17-10)

220 — Anthony Barhorst, Bellbrook (19-12); Jamen Hill, Carroll (21-10).

Division III

at Hobart Arena, Troy

106 — Matt Ellis, Legacy Christian (21-8)*

113 — Teagan Hendricks, Greeneview (31-5); Logan Attisano, Legacy Christian (16-13)

120 — Camron Lacure, Legacy Christian (27-5)*

126 — Gavin Brown, Legacy Christian (30-5)*

132 — Nick Alvarez, Legacy Christian (15-11)*

145 — Devan Hendricks, Greeneview (42-5)*

* – sectional champion

Beavercreek senior Austin Stevenson (right) won his Centerville sectional last week, and should contend for the Division I 195-pound District tournament title March 1-2 at Kettering's James S. Trent Arena. Junior Gavin Bell, of Beavercreek (left) enters this week's Division I district wrestling championships with a 13-1 record at 152 pounds. Xenia's Desmond Diggs (left) leads the Division I area wrestlers in total wins so far this season with 40, with only seven losses. The junior Diggs placed third at the Centerville sectional at 132 pounds to advance to this weekend's district tournament.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Top 4 qualify to the state meet

