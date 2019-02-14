Sports Digest

Willingham district bound

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s Anna Willingham qualified for next week’s Division II district bowling tournament, after turning in a 481 series to meet the standard. Willingham’s high game was a 183. The Rams girls varsity team placed 21st in the field of 28 teams and did not advance. Local teams Carroll (15th) and Yellow Springs (27th) also did not advance.

Carroll bowlers Lindsey Shaffer and Madison Wiley also qualified for the district tournament, which is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Thursday Feb. 21 at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

Rams fall to Arcanum

COVINGTON — Sixth seeded Greeneview fell to No. 7-seed Arcanum, 60-42, in the opening round of the Division III girls high school varsity sectional basketball tournament, held at Covington High School. Caitlin Sweat and Hannah Ferrell led Greeneview (16-6) with 10 points each, Sylvie Sonneman finished with seven points, Kenzie Harding and Ashley Schloss both added six, and Ellie Snyder had three. The Rams won the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division title.

Greeneview loses to Greenon

ENON — Collin Wilson scored a team-best 13 points in Greeneview’s 47-32 loss to Greenon on Feb. 12. Other scorers for the Rams were: Cole Allen (six points), Braydan Dobney (five), Brayden Roseman (four), Jack Nix and Gabe Caudill (two each). Greeneview is now 7-13 overall, 5-9 in Ohio Heritage Conference play. The junior varsity also lost, 39-19. Thomas Butts led the Rams with eight points scored.

Eighth grade Rams undefeated

JAMESTOWN — With the team’s 44-25 home win over Catholic Central on Feb. 12, the Greeneview eighth grade boys basketball team is now 17-0 this season. Carter Williams and Myles Witt led the team with nine points each, Jordan Erisman added eight, while Ben Myers, Gavin Dailey and Kaden Knisley scored six apiece. The Rams will now take on Madison Plains in the OHC Eighth Grade championship game, at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at Triad High School in North Lewisburg.

Seventh graders’ season ends

JAMESTOWN — With the team’s 39-28 loss to Southeastern, the Greeneview seventh grade boys basketball team saw its season end in the Ohio Heritage Conference tournament, Feb. 12. Chase Allen led the team with 10 points scored, Aidan Kirsch scored seven points, Landon Gardner added four points, Isaiah Christopherson scored three, while Ian Rinehart and Keegan Phillips scored two each in the loss. The Rams seventh grade team finished with a 9-8 overall record.

Assistant coach wanted

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School softball team is looking for an Assistant Softball Coach – Junior Varsity/Varsity for the Spring 2019 season. If interested, please contact Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Reds Job Fair Feb. 16

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Ballpark Operations Department is looking for additional team members for the upcoming 2019 season.

The positions available are for Seasonal Event Security and Seasonal Guest Services. Interested applicants can attend a job fair at Great American Ball Park from 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Feb. 16 in the FOX Sports Club. (Enter ballpark near Reds Hall of Fame). The full list of responsibilities and qualifications can be found at reds.com/Jobs.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales will begin in mid-February.

Dragons 5K registration open

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 2), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April/May.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

