Sports Digest

Greeneview seventh falls

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The Greeneview seventh-grade boys basketball team was defeated in the second round of Ohio Heritage Counference South division tournament play by Southeastern on Feb. 13. Chase Allen of the Rams led all scorers with 10 points. Aiden Kirsch put in seven points. Also scoring for the Rams were Landon Gardner, Isaiah Christopherson, Keegan Philips, and Ian Rinehart. The 39-29 loss put the Rams’ final record at 9-8.

Bucs defeat West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Samari Curtis scored 42 points to go with 11 rebounds, Noah Crawford had 16 points scored with a dozen rebounds, and Dylan Hoosier scored 14 points with eight boards in Xenia’s 86-72 road win Feb. 12 over West Carrollton. No statistics were reported by the Pirates. Xenia (12-9, 8-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference South) will host Fairborn in a regular-season finale at 7:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 15.

Elks beat the Beavers

BEAVERCREEK — Chris Herbort scored a game-best 16 points, but the Beavercreek boys high school varsity basketball team fell to Greater Western Ohio Conference East rival Centerville, 70-47 on Feb. 12. Brentin Seman also got in to double-figure scoring for Beavercreek, finishing with 10 points. Beavercreek is now 6-14 overall, 2-9 in the GWOC East, while Centerville is even with Wayne for second in the division at 15-5, 9-2 GWOC East behind first-place Springfield. Beavercreek will host Fairmont at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, then will host Little Miami at the same time on Saturday, Feb. 16, to close out the regular-season schedule.

Carroll spanks the Spartans

GERMANTOWN — Visiting Carroll opened up a 17-0 lead after one quarter of play, on its way to a 55-35 win over Valley View, Feb. 12. Matt Cogan led the Patriots with 18 points scored, Jaden Dahm scored 12 points while Will Severt hauled in eight rebounds and dished out six assists. Carroll (11-10, 2-7 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North) closes out its regular-season schedule with a 7:30 p.m. road game Friday Feb. 15 in Dayton against Chaminade Julienne.

Bellbrook downs the Arrows

BELLBROOK — Hayden Greene scored a team-high 12 points and Evan Lakins added 10 as host Bellbrook claimed a 41-33 win Feb. 12 over Preble Shawnee. The host Golden Eagles trailed the Arrows 10-3 after the first quarter of play, but out-scored Shawnee 38-23 the rest of the way. Bellbrook (6-15 overall, 3-8 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division) hosts division foe Monroe in its regular season finale at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15.

Centerville sweeps Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Despite a solid 279-246 — 525 top series from Beavercreek’s Michael Donahue, Centerville came away with a 2,568 to 2,491 win over the Beavers, Feb. 12. Brent Shroyer (457), Seth Koloski (433), Anthony Dorsten (389) and “Sub Score #1” (340) each had solid series scores in the loss. Centerville won the Greater Western Ohio Conference East with the win. Beavercreek is now 12-3 overall, 10-2 in GWOC East play with both division losses coming to the Elks (11-1, 11-1 GWOC East).

Beavers tripped by Centerville

BEAVERCREEK — Undefeated Centerville (12-0) held off a Beavercreek Baker Game rally to nip the Beavers girls varsity bowling team by a team score of 2,091 to 2,066. Megan McHone led Beavercreek with a 374 series, Josselyn Terpenning rolled a 365, Jacqueline Jones tossed a 333 series and “Sub Score # 1” rolled a 322 series. Solid games were rolled by Paige Rockwell (185) and Jenna Morgan (157). Beavercreek ends the regular season with a 10-5 overall mark, 7-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s East division.

Buccaneers earn GWOC South title

XENIA — The Xenia Buccaneers varsity wrestling team emerged as the top finishing squad out of the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South Division teams, and finished ninth overall in the 20-team GWOC wrestling tournament, held recently.

Peyton Bartley finished second in the heavyweight (285-pound) category, Desmond Diggs (132) placed third, Phillip Nared (138) placed fourth, and Jacob Stickle (195) was sixth.

Springboro won the overall team title with 209.5 points. Beavercreek (205), Centerville (176.5), Butler (137) and Fairmont (128.5) rounded out the top five. Fairborn placed 16th overall (40).

Indians ground Middletown Christian

MIDDLETOWN — A trio of Cedarville Indians scored in double figures and another came close in a 70-54 road win Feb. 12 over Middletown Christian. Colby Cross led the Indians with 19 points, Benjamin Tarwater scored 15, and C.J. Pahl added 14, while Isaiah Ramey came close with nine, in the win. Cedarville is now 12-9 overall, and 9-6 in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division. The Indians wrap up regular-season play aat 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 when they’ll host Route 72 rival Greeneview.

Reds Job Fair Feb. 16

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Ballpark Operations Department is looking for additional team members for the upcoming 2019 season.

The positions available are for Seasonal Event Security and Seasonal Guest Services. Interested applicants can attend a job fair at Great American Ball Park from 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Feb. 16 in the FOX Sports Club. (Enter ballpark near Reds Hall of Fame). The full list of responsibilities and qualifications can be found at reds.com/Jobs.

Assistant coach wanted

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School softball team is looking for an Assistant Softball Coach – Junior Varsity/Varsity for the Spring 2019 season. If interested, please contact Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales will begin in mid-February.

Dragons 5K registration open

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 2), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April/May.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

