Sports Digest

Bulldogs defeat Dayton Christian

YELLOW SPRINGS — Angie Smith scored 35 points and Aaliyah Longshow added 10 to lead the host Yellow Springs High School girls basketball team to a 51-36 win over Dayton Christian, Feb. 6. Smith also had 14 rebounds, while Longshaw snagged 11 rebounds of her own. Tyler Linkhart scored four points to go with 13 rebounds, and Channel Phillips scored the other two Bulldogs points. Yellow Springs (11-10 overall, 7-5 in the Metro Buckeye Conference) wraps up its regular season schedule with a nonleague road game in Pleasant Hill at noon Saturday, Feb. 9 against Newton.

Vikings fend off Fairborn

MIAMISBURG — Host Miamisburg made a three-point halftime lead stick, Feb. 6, in an eventual 48-45 win over Fairborn in girls high school basketball action. Anna Long led Miamisburg with a 14-point effort. The Skyhawks’ Natalie Oktavec led all scorers with 19 points. Fairborn (10-11, 9-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South division) hosts Xenia for its final regular season game, starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 9 in the Baker Memorial Fieldhouse.

Ram boys second in four-team event

WILMINGTON — Greeneview’s boys high school varsity bowling team placed second overall in a four-team bowling match, Feb. 6 at Royal-Z Lanes. Clinton-Massie won the event with a 1,956 team score, followed by Greeneview (1,901), Wilmington (1,854) and East Clinton (1,831). Braedan Brennaman led the Rams with a 172-221 — 393 series, while teammates Steven Ross (313), Adam Schornak (308), Brysten Bosier (279) and Darian England (271) also rolled solid series scores for Greeneview.

Greeenview girls finish third

WILMINGTON — Lauren Reagan led the Greeneview High girls varsity bowling team with a (126-159 — 285 series) as the Rams team placed third overall in a four-team match at Royal-Z Lanes. Other Greeneview two-game series were tossed by Jackie Kasner (242), Anna Willingham (225), Breanna Pugh (201) and Emily Crum (186). Clinton-Massie won the girls event with a 1,658 team score, followed by Wilmington (1,568), Greeneview (1,376) and East Clinton (1,360).

Carroll sweeps Alter

RIVERSIDE — In a close battle throughout, host Carroll claimed a 44-39 win over Greater Catholic Co-Ed North division foe Alter, Feb. 6 in girls high school basketball. The Patriots had defeated Alter 43-32 when the two teams met on Jan. 9 in Kettering. Carroll easily won the GCL Co-Ed North with a 20-1 overall record, 10-0 in the league. No individual statistics were reported by Carroll, who will host powerhouse Minster at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 for its final regular season game. The Minster-Carroll matchup was originally supposed to take place during the Flyin’ To The Hoop basketball showcase in January, but had to be rescheduled due to a snowstorm.

Southeastern topples Greeneview 7th

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview boys seventh grade basketball team lost to Southeastern, Feb. 6 by a score of 38-27. Leading scorer for Greeneview was Landon Gardner who had eight points. Also contributing for the Rams was Aiden Kirsch with six points, Isaiah Christopherson with four, Drake Mangan with three while Chase Allen, Andrew Hurley, and Layne Applegate each added a bucket. The Rams (8-7) will now play Greenon on Monday, Feb. 11 in the first round of the Ohio Heritage Conference South tournament.

Warner 8th graders fall

XENIA — Xenia Warner’s eighth-grade boys basketball team lost Feb. 6 to Trotwood, 53-50. The 11-4 Bucs were led in scoring by Tremell Wright who scored 19, and Shawn Thigpen who scored 16. Tawfiq Jabbar added eight points, Damien Weaver scored four, and Trei Sanders scored three.

Assistant coach wanted

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School softball team is looking for an Assistant Softball Coach – Junior Varsity/Varsity for the Spring 2019 season. If interested, please contact Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org.

Rams tourney tickets on sale

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview High School girls basketball team earned the No. 6 seed in the 20-team Covington Sectional. The first game will be at Covington vs No. 7-seed Arcanum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 13. Tickets are available in the Athletic Department office at the high school.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons celebrate 20th

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons minor league baseball club has announced plans for a 20th Season Celebration Game, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton. The game will match the 2019 Dayton Dragons against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

Go to DaytonDragons.com/CelebrationGame for more ticket information. Single-game ticket sales will begin in mid-February.

Dragons 5K registration open

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field.

All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 2), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April/May.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

