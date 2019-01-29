Sports Digest

Patriots win in double overtime

KETTERING — Visiting Carroll outscored Fairmont 9-5 in the second overtime period to claim a 64-60 win over the Firebirds on Jan. 28. Julia Keller led Carroll with 17 points and six rebounds. Elisabeth Bush scored 14 points with five rebounds, and Allie Stefanek added a dozen points with five more boards. Fairmont led the Patriots, 13-2 after the first quarter of play, but Carroll then outscored the ‘birds 21-7 in the second quarter for a 23-20 halftime lead. Madeline Westbeld led Fairmont with 18 points and a dozen rebounds in the loss. Carroll (16-1) will play at Fenwick next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 in Middletown.

Beavers defeat Springfield

BEAVERCREEK — Taylor Steinbrunner scored a team-high 14 points, while Alyssa Hall and Maci Rhoades scored 13 points each, in Beavercreek’s 77-34 home girls high school basketball win, Jan. 28, over Springfield. No individual statistics were available for the Wildcats. Beavercreek is now 12-6 overall and 6-3 tied for third place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National East division. The Beavers, who have now won eight straight games, next play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday Jan. 31 in Huber Heights against Wayne.

Golden Eagles knock off Miamisburg

BELLBROOK — After trailing by six points after the first quarter of play, host Bellbrook outscored the visiting Miamisburg Vikings, 16-4, in the second quarter for an eventual 50-43 girls high school basketball win Jan. 28. Maria Mescher led the Golden Eagles with 13 points scored, while Maren Freudenschuss and Kayla Paul each finished with 12. The Vikings’ Anna Long led all scorers with 14 points. Bellbrook is back at it on Thursday, Jan. 31 when they’ll play at 7:30 p.m. game at Valley View.

Yellow Springs wins over East Dayton Christian

DAYTON — Yellow Springs claimed a 74-62 boys high school basketball win over East Dayton Christian on Jan. 28. No individual statistics were available. The Bulldogs are now 3-12 overall, 2-8 in the Metro Buckeye Conference. Up next for Yellow Springs is a 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 road contest at Troy Christian.

Knights fall to Emmanuel Christian

XENIA — Duncan Clough rolled a 152-175 — 327 series to lead the Legacy Christian boys high school bowling team, but Emmanuel Christian came away with the Monday, Jan. 28 win, 2,354 to 1,907. Jackson Ewing also turned in a two-game series over 300, finishing with a 305. Legacy Christian bowls at Springfield’s Victory Lanes for a 4 p.m. Thursday Jan.31 road match against Catholic Central next.

2354 to 1907

Skyhawks tame Trotwood-Madison

FAIRBORN — Logan Cherpeski rolled a 236-192 — 428 series in leading the Fairborn High boys varsity bowling team to a 2,270 to 1,154 win over Trotwood-Madison on Jan. 28. The win moves Fairborn’s record to 8-5 overall, 6-5 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division. Other top scores were rolled by Dylan Eichman (408 series), Aidan Shearer (361 series) and “Bowler #1 Sub” (an anonymous 320 series). Ryan Karr and Liam Seitz each were credited with single games of 160 and 159 respectively. Fairborn’s boys and girls teams next hosts Stebbins at 4 p.m. Thursday Jan. 31 at Bowl 10 Lanes.

Fairborn rolls by Rams

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High girls varsity bowling team recorded two 400-plus series to defeat Trotwood-Madison by a 2,155 to 1,247 score on Jan. 28. Audrey Renner rolled a 224-246 — 470 series, Natalie Hanson tossed a 402, and Emily Reichert rolled a 370 in the Skyhawks win. Solo games were tossed by Tessa Shearer (171), Callie Shimek (160), Kristen Bowman (157) and “Sub Bowler” (117). The Skyhawks girls are now 12-1 overall, 10-1 in the GWOC South.

Greeneview sinks Southeastern

JAMESTOWN — The host Greeneview girls high school basketball team outscored Southeastern 20-15 in the final period of play to grab a 46-40 Ohio Heritage Conference win, Jan. 28. Sylvie Sonneman led the Rams (15-3, 12-1 OHC South) with 17 points scored, Kenzie Harding finished with 13, while Ellie Snyder and Rachel Strickle scored six apiece. Greeneview currently has a three-game lead in the OHC South standings over Catholic Central with three league games yet to play. The Rams can clinch the crown with a win on Thursday, Jan. 31 when they’ll host the Irish for a 7:30 p.m. game.

In reserve action, Greeneview nipped Southeastern 29-27, with Brooklyn Fannin leading the way with seven points.

Cedarville defeats Madison Plains

LONDON — Visiting Cedarville led 33-14 over Madison Plains at halftime, in an eventual 67-22 Indians win on Jan. 28. No individual statistics were reported by Cedarville, which is now 12-5 overall and 9-4 in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division. The Indians hosted Newton on Tuesday. They’ll be in South Charleston to take on Southeastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

Rams fall to Fairbanks

JAMESTOWN — Fairbanks’ Jacob and Anthony Nichols turned in series scored of 390 and 388 respectively to lead the Panthers to a 2437 to 2,229 win Jan. 28 over Greeneview. Braedan Brennaman led the Rams with a 183-214 — 397 series. Greeneview is now 11-10 overall, 5-3 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, while Fairbanks is now 11-4, 6-2 OHC. According to the OHCsports.com website, the boys will wrap up their regular season schedule on Wednesday, Feb. 6 with a tri-match against Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Wilmington at Royal Z Lanes.

Greeneview defeats the Panthers

JAMESTOWN — Led by Anna Willingham’s 206-150 — 356 two-game series, Greeneview’s girls varsity bowling team claimed a 1,651 to 1,565 win over Fairbanks on Jan. 28. With the win, Greeneview is now 5-14 overall, 3-3 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. The Rams will play their final scheduled match of the regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. when they compete in a four-team match with Wilmington, Clinton-Massie and host East Clinton.

Softball Clinic Feb. 9

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fastpitch softball organization is hosting a softball clinic from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 for 9-12 year-olds. For event location and to register, send an email to: Beavercreekfastpitch@gmail.com . Registration deadline is Feb. 4.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.