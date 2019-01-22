Sports Digest

Beavers battle at St. X

CINCINNATI — Isaiah Moore led Beavercreek with nine points, Adam Duvall scored eight points and Mali Harris-Strayhorn finished with seven in Beavercreek’s 48-41 road loss Jan. 21 at St. Xavier. Hank Thomas led the Bombers (8-7) with 12 points. Beavercreek (5-9) is at Butler next at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 in Vandalia.

Beavercreek bests Bellbrook

BEAVERCREEK — Maggie Holstein scored a dozen points and Alyssa Hall added 11 as host Beavercreek claimed a 40-24 girls high school basketball win over Bellbrook, Jan. 21. No individual statistics were reported by Bellbrook (6-9), who will host Southwestern Buckeye League foe Brookville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 for its next game. Beavercreek is now 9-6 overall. The Beavers’ next contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 at Carroll High School in Riverside.

Rams fifth at Muskingum tourney

ZANESVILLE — The Greeneview High School boys varsity bowling team placed fifth overall in the Martin Luther King Jr. High School bowling tournament, Jan. 21, hosted by Muskingum University. Braedan Brennaman rolled a 158-173-213 — 544 three-game series to lead the Rams. Wilmington won the tournament with a team total of 3,626, followed by St. Xavier (3,614), Clinton-Massie (3,564), Wayne (3,395), Greeneview (3,278), East Clinton (3,261), Worthington Kilbourne (3,096), Hilliard Bradley (3,042) and the Wilmington JVs (2,986).

Greeneview girls sixth at Muskingum

ZANESVILLE — Greeneview placed sixth out of seven teams at the Martin Luther King Jr. High School bowling tournament, Jan. 21, hosted by Muskingum University. Wayne won the event with a 3,556, followed by Hilliard Bradley (3,336), Wilmington (3.083), Clinton-Massie (2,912) , Worthington Kilbourne (2,778), Greeneview (2,468) and East Clinton (2,374). Anna Willingham rolled a high game of 191 for the Rams.

Softball Clinic Feb. 9

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fastpitch softball organization is hosting a softball clinic from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 for 9-12 year-olds. For event location and to register, send an email to: Beavercreekfastpitch@gmail.com . Registration deadline is Feb. 4.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

INDIANAPOLIS — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

