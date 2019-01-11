Sports Digest

Wrestlers split with Xenia, T-M

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School’s wrestling team went 1-1 on the first night of the Greater Western Ohio Conference South Duals. An 18-point deficit due to forfeits could not be overcome as the Skyhawks came within three points of the upset, losing to Xenia, 39-36. Winners for Fairborn were Chris Martin, Helena Swanson, Trevor Landon, Phoenix Robinson, Peyton Robinson and Michael Bishop.

In the second match of the night, Fairborn defeated last year’s GWOC South champion Trotwood by a score of 35-18. Winners for the Skyhawks were Swanson, Robinson, Robinson, Conner Bradley, Bishop and Gavin Murphy.

Beavers win over Springfield

BEAVERCREEK — Michael Donahue tossed nearly perfect games of 256 and 258 for a 514 two-game series, and Seth Koloski rolled a 401 series, to lead Beavercreek High’s boys bowling team to a 2,543 to 1,523 win over Springfield on Jan. 10. Single games were tossed by Scott Thompson (277), Brent Shroyer (224), Grant Reeve (206), Anthony Dorsten (180) and two substitute bowlers: Sub #2 (190) and Sub #1 (155). Dylan Johnson led Springfield with a 340 series.

Beavers edge Wildcats

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek girls varsity high school bowling team defeated Springfield by a 2,218 to 1,923 margin on Jan. 10. Paige Rockwell led the Beavers with a 240-181 — 421 series, Jenna Morgan rolled a 380 series, and Jacqueline Jones had a 327. Single games were rolled by Megan McHone (208), Kera Michaels (194), Sub #1 (166) and Josselyn Terpenning (161). Ashley Falke was Springfield’s top bowler with a 366 series.

Indians nab road win

MILFORD CENTER — Visiting Cedarville High grabbed a convincing 27-9 lead by halftime and rolled to a 49-26 girls high school basketball win over Fairbanks, Jan. 10. No individual scoring was reported by Cedarville (9-3, 5-2 Ohio Heritage Conference South). Fairbanks drops to 1-11, 1-17 OHC North. The Panthers were led by Macy Wanamaker, who scored nine points.

Bulldogs bite Broncos

YELLOW SPRINGS — Aaliyah Longshaw scored 19 points and Angie Smith added 18 points to go with seven steals, as host Yellow Springs defeated Jefferson Township, 50-7. The host Bulldogs led 39-1 at halftime. Yellow Springs is now 6-6 overall and 4-3 in the Metro Buckeye Conference, while Jefferson Township is 0-8, 0-7 MBC.

Rams fall to Greenon

ENON — Jackie Kasner rolled a 109-134 — 243 series to lead the Greeneview Rams girls bowling team in a 2,128 to 1,535 loss to Greenon on Jan. 9. Other Greeneview series were tossed by Anna Willingham (232), Emily Crum (223), Lauren Reagan (200) and Breanna Pugh (159). Greenon’s Makenzie Gossett led all bowlers with a 360 series for the Knights (10-3, 5-0 Ohio Heritage Conference). Greeneview is now 2-12 overall, 0-3 in OHC action.

Warner falls to Northmont

XENIA — Xenia Warner’s eighth grade boys basketball team lost 43-41 to Northmont, Jan. 9. The 6-2 Bucs were led in scoring by Shawn Thigpen’s 18 points. Joey Dawson added 12, Tremell Wright scored six, Tawfiq Jabbar had three, and Damien Weaver scored two. The Bucs are scheduled to host Springfield Gold at 2:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 12 at Xenia High School.

Reds set Caravan dates

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced the group of Reds personnel who will be on hand when the Reds Caravan visits the National Museum of the US Air Force, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19 in Fairborn. Broadcaster Jeff Piecoro, Reds pitchers Sal Romano and Cody Reed, Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell, VP of Player Development Shawn Pender and mascot Mr. Red are expected to be on hand.

The Reds Caravan will culminate Sunday, Jan. 20 with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall in Florence, Ky. Doors to the mall open at 9 a.m. and the Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.

Jump Start hoops starts Jan. 22

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

INDIANAPOLIS — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule, and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

