Sports Digest

Legacy hits 21 3-pointers in girls win

KETTERING — According to ohiohshoops on Twitter, the Legacy Christian girls high school basketball team sank 21 3-pointers in Saturday’s Jan. 5 80-28 win over Miami Valley School. No individual statistics were reported by either team to the Metro Buckeye Conference website. LCA is now 10-1 overall, 5-0 and tied with Troy Christian atop the Metro Buckeye Conference standings.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association shows 22 as the current girls record, set by Pemberville Eastwood in a win over Tontogany Otsego in 2006.

Skyhawks fourth, Bellbrook fifth

BELLBROOK — Area high schools Fairborn and host Bellbrook placed fourth and fifth respectively out of 11 teams at Saturday’s Jan. 5 Bellbrook Invitational wrestling meet. For Fairborn, senior Trevor Landon won the 126-pound round robin and Gavin Murphy claimed the 285-pound class crown. Other Skyhawks placers were Chris Martin (fourth, 106 pounds); Phoenix Robinson (second, 138); Peyton Robinson (fifth, 152); Conner Bradley (third, 195); and Michael Bishop (fifth, 220).

Bellbrook senior Owen Ebel won the 145-pound class, Matthew Billock placed second at 195 pounds, Anthony Barhorst (220 pounds) was third, Eric Bridgens (126) and Johnny Malas (132) both finished fourth in their weight divisions, Nick Cumpston (160) and Alex Stump (285) were both fifth, and Max Schonauer (152) placed sixth for the Golden Eagles.

Xenia fends off Sidney

XENIA — Host Xenia grabbed a 17-5 lead in the first quarter, then held on the rest of the way for a 49-46 girls high school basketball win, Jan. 5 at Xenia High. Kamea Baker led the Buccaneers with 23 points, Reaghan Wakefield hauled down a game-high 14 rebounds and Brynna Mardis finished with 11 points in Xenia’s first win of the season. Sidney was led by Samantha Reynolds, who scored a game-high 24 points.

Carroll stays undefeated

DAYTON — Carroll’s visiting girls high school basketball team charged out to a solid 19-3 first-quarter lead then pulled away further in the second half for a 49-28 win over Chaminade Julienne, Jan. 5. Julia Keller led the Patriots with 13 points and five rebounds, Megan Leraas was next with 11 points and Allie Stefanek finished with 10 points. Carroll is now 12-0 overall, 5-0 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed North.

Coe leads Indians in loss

CEDARVILLE — Maggie Coe scored a season-best 37 points, and Kaylee Cyphers also finished in double-figure scoring with 11, in a 65-59 loss to Mechanicsburg, Jan. 5, in an Ohio Heritage Conference girls high school basketball game. No individual stats were provided by Mechanicsburg. Cedarville is now 8-3 overall, 5-2 in the OHC North.

Rams ground the Jets

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview amassed a 43-5 lead over winless Northeastern by halftime in Saturday’s Jan. 5 85-17 win in Ohio Heritage Conference girls high school basketball action. No individual statistics were available. Greeneview is now 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the OHC South.

Yellow Springs edges Ansonia

YELLOW SPRINGS — Angie Smith scored 36 points to lead the host Bulldogs to a 50-47 girls high school basketball win over Ansonia, Jan. 5, at Yellow Springs High. The 36 points is Smith’s second highest points total of the season. She scored 38 in a 66-63 loss Dec. 8, 2018 to Ponitz. The Bulldogs (5-6) trailed 20-16 at halftime, but outscored Ansonia 19-12 in the third quarter.

Patriots knock off Alter

KETTERING — Visiting Carroll outscored Alter 35-25 in the second half to claim a 61-51 win, Jan. 5. Three Patriots scored in double figures in the win: Austin Schafer led everybody with 21 points, Simon Jefferson finished with 15 points, and Matt Cogan was next with 12. Carroll and Alter are both even with 5-6 overall marks, 1-3 in the Greater Catholic League Co-ed North.

Trojans defeat Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Despite outscoring visiting Troy’s girls high school basketball team in the second half, Fairborn just couldn’t overcome a 28-18 halftime deficit, in Saturday’s Jan. 5 loss. Khala Powell led the Skyhawks with 18 points. Troy’s top scorer was Macie Taylor with a game-high 22.

Elks bomb Bellbrook

CENTERVILLE — The host Centerville Elks upped their record to 12-1 with Saturday’s Jan. 5 defeat of Bellbrook, 67-28. Centerville held Bellbrook to single-digit scoring in each quarter. Cotie McMahon led the Elks with 12 points, Alexis Hutchison was next with 11, while Sam Chable and Kelsey George both scored nine. No individual statistics were reported from Bellbrook (4-6).

Buccaneers topple Tippecanoe

XENIA — Samari Curtis scored 23 points and Noah Crawford finished with 15 in leading Xenia to a 80-58 Jan. 4 win over visiting Tippecanoe. Tipp’s Nolan Mader led the Red Devils with 24 points. Xenia is now 5-4 overall, 3-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South division.

Indians defeat Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG — Cedarville claimed a 65-51 boys high school basketball win, Jan. 4, over Mechanicsburg. No individual statistics were provided by either team. The Indians are now 4-6 overall, 4-3 in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division. Mechanicsburg slips to 3-6 overall, 2-5 OHC North.

Rams start, finish slow

WEST JEFFERSON — Greeneview began Friday’s Jan. 4 boys high school basketball game with a six-point first quarter, and ended the contest with six points scored in the fourth, in a 65-45 loss at West Jefferson. Collin Wilson led Greeneview (2-8, 0-6 Ohio Heritage Conference South) with 16 points scored, Cole Allen was next with 12, and Gabe Caudill scored 10. Joe Thompson led the Broncos (8-2, 6-1 OHC North) with 24 points and teammate Scotty Hunter scored 21.

Golden Eagles rally past Eaton

EATON — Down by nine points at the break, Bellbrook outscored host Eaton 19-9 to start the third quarter and escaped the Eagles’ gym with a 52-48 win, Jan. 4 in Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern Division boys high school basketball play. Hayden Greene led Bellbrook with 17 points, while T.J. Nagy added 11. Isaac Manning scored 14 for Eaton.

Bulldogs fall to Troy Christian

YELLOW SPRINGS — Host Yellow Springs grabbed a 10-2 lead after one quarter of play, then found themselves outscored 43-12 the rest of the night, in a 45-22 home loss to Troy Christian (6-3 overall, 3-1 Metro Buckeye Conference) in boys high school basketball. No individual stats were reported by the Bulldogs (1-7 overall, 1-4 MBC). Conner Case was Troy Christian’s top scorer with 10 points.

Firebirds sink Beavercreek

KETTERING — Host Fairmont doubled up Beavercreek, 16-8, in the third quarter for an eventual 46-39 win Jan. 4 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference, East Division boys high school basketball game. Chris Herbort led Beavercreek (3-6, 1-5 GWOC East) with a 17-point effort while hauling down a team-best eight rebounds. Kellan Bouchenek led Fairmont (9-2, 4-1 GWOC East) with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Aviators fly past Skyhawks

FAIRBORN — A 26-point third quarter enabled Butler (9-1, 5-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference North) to claim a 68-53 road win over Fairborn, Jan. 4 at Baker Middle School’s gymnasium. Michael Kreill scored a game-high 30 points in the win. For Fairborn (6-3, 3-1 GWOC South), Joe Nickel finished with a team-high 16 points while Tylen Eatmon, Shaunn Monroe and O.J. Person each added 10.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.