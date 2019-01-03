Sports Digest

Extreme Quest program starts Jan. 5

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Reds Caravan times announced

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced the group of Reds personnel who will be on hand when the Reds Caravan visits the National Museum of the US Air Force, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19 in Fairborn. Broadcaster Jeff Piecoro, Reds pitchers Sal Romano and Cody Reed, Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell, V.P. of Player Development Shawn Pender and mascot Mr. Red are expected to be on hand.

The Reds Caravan will culminate Sunday, Jan. 20 with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall in Florence, Ky. Doors to the mall open at 9 a.m. and the Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCHEDULE

(for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 4-5)

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball

Emmanuel Christian at Legacy Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

Troy Christian at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Eaton, 7:15 p.m.

Greeneview at West Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Fairborn, 7:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Beavercreek at Firebird Relays, 5 p.m., Kettering Rec. Center

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

Carroll at Alter, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Fairborn at Back To School Bash, 8:30 a.m., Fairfield Lanes

Legacy Christian, Xenia at Viking Classic, noon, Poelking South

Girls Basketball

Sidney at Xenia, 11:30 a.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 1 p.m.

Carroll at Chaminade Julienne, 1:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Miami Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Ansonia at Yellow Springs, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Legacy Christian, Xenia, Yellow Springs at Shawnee Invitational, 10 a.m., Wright State University

Beavercreek at Lyons Invitational, 1 p.m., Sycamore HS, Blue Ash

Fairborn at Wayne, TBD

Wrestling

Trotwood-Madison, Stebbins at Beavercreek Invitational, 10 a.m.

Fairborn at Bellbrook Invitational, 10 a.m.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

