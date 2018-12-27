Sports Digest

Area wrestlers pursue GMVWA titles

VANDALIA — Seven area high school wrestlers have yet to lose a match at the annual Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Wrestling Tournament, Dec. 27-28 at Butler High’s Student Activities Center.

Four Legacy Christian wrestlers are still undefeated. Matt Ellis (106 pounds), Logan Attisano (113), Camron Lacure (12) and Gavin Brown (126) are in the quarterfinals of their respective weight classes. Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks is in the quarters at 145 pounds, while Bellbrook’s Alex Stump and Xenia’s Peyton Bartley are both in the third round of the 285-pound class.

Several area wrestlers from Xenia, Fairborn, Bellbrook, Legacy Christian and Greeneview are also in their respective consolation rounds. Friday’s Dec. 28 matches are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with the quarterfinals and fifth consolation matches. The second session, for the fifth- third- and first-place matches will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per adult, $8 for students, for the morning session. Cost is $5 adult, $4 student for the 5 p.m. session.

Greeneview JVs advance

LONDON — The Greeneview High School boys junior varsity basketball team defeated Miami Trace, 43-34 in the McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown Holiday JV Basketball Tournament, Wednesday, Dec. 26 at London High School. Thomas Butts led the team with 10 points scored, David Lehotay and Dakota Mangan each scored eight, Isaiah Marvin scored seven points, while Mason Witt and Casey Scott each scored five. The Rams will now face London in the 12:30 p.m. McDonald’s JV championship game on Friday, Dec. 28, also at London High.

HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

(For Friday, Dec. 28)

Boys Basketball

Legacy Christian vs. Goshen, TBA at Waynesville HS

Fairbanks at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Miamisburg at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Oakwood, 7:15 p.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 7:15 p.m.

Carroll at King of Smokies tournament, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Girls Basketball

Bellbrook vs. Fairfield, 4 p.m., at Lakota West HS, West Chester

Carroll at Kings Holiday Classic, TBA, Kings HS, Gates Mills

McDonald’s Holiday Tournament (at Greeneview HS)

Madison Plains vs. Miami Trace, 6:30 p.m

London vs. Greeneview, 8 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek at Holiday Baker Classic, 10 a.m., T-P Lanes, Bellefontaine

Extreme Quest program starts in January

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Reds Caravan arrives Jan. 19

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a return stop at the National Museum of the US Air Force in January. As part of the Reds’ North Tour of cities, the Reds Caravan is scheduled to make a stop at the Air Force Museum on Saturday, Jan. 19. Reds manager David Bell, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Tucker Barnhart are among the Reds players and coaches expected to be a part of the caravan in 2019.

Specific attendees for each stop, and the times they’ll be on hand will be announced in January. The Reds Caravan has scheduled stops in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. It will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.