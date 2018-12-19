Sports Digest

Rams edge Southeastern

JAMESTOWN — Braedan Brennaman rolled a high series of 182-174 — 356, Adam Schornak was right behind him with a 185-165 — 350 series, and Brysten Boiser tossed a team-high game of 189, as Greeneview’s boys varsity bowling team defeated Southeastern on Dec. 18, 2,366 to 2,161. Greeneview, now 5-7 overall and 2-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, is back in action at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 when they bowl on the road at Riverside.

Madison Plains fends off Greeneview

LONDON — Host Madison Plains outscored the visiting Greeneview Rams in the second and third quarter to rally to a 59-50 boys high school basketball win, Dec. 18. Senior forward Collin Wilson led the Rams with 14 points scored. Sophomore Aydn Gammell, of Madison Plains, led all scorers with 17 points.

Greeneview (1-5 overall, 0-4 in the Ohio Heritage Conference South) next plays host to Cedarville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21.

Elks roll over Beavercreek

CENTERVILLE — Adam Duvall and Chris Herbort each scored eight points, but the entire Beavercreek team was held to just one point in the second quarter of Tuesday’s Dec. 18 boys high school basketball loss to Centerville. Kaleb Mitchell led the Elks with a game-high 17 points. Beavercreek (1-5 overall, 0-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National East division) plays at Springboro for its next game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 at Springboro.

Southeastern edges Cedarville

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Bryce Grim scored 19, Charlie Bertemes scored 18 and Owen Flannery scored 10 to lead host Southeastern to a 53-46 boys high school basketball win on Dec. 18. No individual statistics were reported by Cedarville (2-5 overall, 2-2 Ohio Heritage Conference).

EC blasts Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD — Host Emmanuel Christian blasted out to a 26-2 lead after one quarter of play, and rolled to a 69-36 win over Yellow Springs, Dec. 18 in Metro Buckeye Conference boys high school basketball action. Adonis Davis led the Lions with 21 points. No individual stats were reported by Yellow Springs (1-5 overall, 1-3 MBC).

Bucs beat Butler

BEAVERCREEK — Caity Moody led Xenia with a match-best 180-229 — 409 series in a Dec. 18 win, 1,940 to 1,528 over Butler. Three Xenia bowlers, including Moody, Kelsey Rose (339) and Kailee Palecek (329) turned in series higher than Butler’s best score. Xenia (5-1 overall, 4-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division) will host Greenville next at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 at Beaver Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Beavers best Springboro

SPRINGBORO — Michael Donahue rolled a match-best 254-229 — 483 series, Seth Koloski scored a 449 series, and Anthony Dorsten tossed a 448 in leading Beavercreek to a 2,620 to 2,436 boys high school bowling win Dec. 18 over Springboro.

Beavercreek remains undefeated this season at 5-0 overall, 4-0 in the GWOC National East. They will compete in the Holiday Baker Classic at 10 p.m. at T-P Lanes in Bellefontaine next.

Beavercreek beats ‘Boro

SPRINGBORO — Paige Rockwell rolled well in Beavercreek’s girls high school bowling match win over Springboro. Rockwell scored a match-high 186-267 — 453 series in the Beavers’ 2,167 to 1,564 win on Dec. 18. Olivia Froehlich led the Panthers with a 420 series. Beavercreek (3-2, 2-2 GWOC National East) will compete in the Holiday Baker Classic, starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28 at T-P Lanes in Bellefontaine for its next match.

Fairborn beats the Yellow Jackets

SIDNEY — Fairborn’s girls varsity high school bowling team claimed a 2,180 to 1,480 win over Sidney on Dec. 18. No individual statistics were reported for the Skyhawks. Sidney’s top series score was turned in by Camryn Smith, who rolled a 334 two-game series.

Sidney sinks Skyhawks

SIDNEY — Drake Cromes and Kaden Abbott both turned in two-game 450 series, and Sidney teammate Jaxon Rickey rolled a 445, as Sidney defeated Fairborn in boys varsity high school bowling Dec. 18 by a score of 2,512 to 2,352. No individual statistics were reported by Fairborn (3-4 overall, 2-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South), which will compete in the JV Knight Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22 at Bowl 10 in Fairborn.

Butler beats Buccaneers

BEAVERCREEK — Zane Eneix turned in a 187-180 — 367 series to lead Xenia, but Butler had three bowlers toss series scores of 441 or more in a Dec. 18 2,458 to 2,131 Aviators win. Drew Sacks was Butler’s top bowler with a 492 series.

Xenia (2-4 overall, 1-4 GWOC American South) hosts Greenville at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20 at Beaver Vu Lanes.

Reds announce Caravan dates

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a return stop at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in January. As part of the Reds’ North Tour of cities, the Reds Caravan is scheduled to make a stop at the Air Force Museum on Saturday, Jan. 19. Reds manager David Bell, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Tucker Barnhart are among the Reds players and coaches expected to be a part of the caravan in 2019.

Specific attendees for each stop, and the times they’ll be on hand will be announced in January. The Reds Caravan has scheduled stops in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. It will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country.

Christmas week basketball camps

DAYTON — The Wade O’Connor Elite Basketball Academy will be hosting a series of youth basketball camps Dec. 21 through Dec. 28 at three area locations. Camps for boys and girls in grades 2-9 will take place at Spring Valley Academy in Centerville, Henley Hall, located at 766 Space Dr. in Beavercreek, and at Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road.

Every camp athlete who attends will be part of a drawing to win two tickets to a University of Dayton college basketball home game. Call 937-499-4345, or visit their website at makeplaystoday.com for a full listing of basketball camps, to register, plus information on a 3-on-3 Christmas Eve tournament.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

