Sports Digest

Eighth-grade Bucs nab win

XENIA — Xenia Warner’s eighth-grade boys basketball team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 75-16 victory over Greenville on Dec. 17. All 10 Bucs scored in the game, led by Tawfiq Jabbar’s 15 points. Shawn Thigpen added 13, Tremell Wright 12, Trei-Shaun Davis Sanders 10, Blake Owens nine points, Joey Dawson six, Damien Weaver four, and Austin Penewit, Nate Felle and Landen Partee with two each. The Bucs host Vandalia on Wednesday Dec. 19.

Seventh-grade Rams win

SPRINGFIELD — The seventh-grade Greeneview Rams boys basketball team defeated Northeastern, 32-27, Dec. 17. Isaiah Christopherson led all scorers with 10 points. Landon Gardener and Chase Allen scored six points apiece while Keegan Philips and Aidan Kirsch each added five. The win puts the teams overall record at 2-3. The Rams next play on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at West Jefferson.

Skyhawk eighth graders win

FAIRBORN — Fairborn eighth-grade boys basketball team was able to get its first win of the season on Dec. 17, a 49-46 win over an unspecified team. The Skyhawks were lead in scoring by Dominique Johnson with 20 points. The team’s next game will be on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at home against Springfield Blue.

Rams swim in Beavercreek Invite

FAIRBORN — Three Greeneview entries turned in top-10 performances, while several others finished among the top-20, at the Beavercreek Invitational swimming and diving meet, held Dec. 15 at Wright State University. Cameron Bolen placed third in the boys 100-yard freestyle event in a time of 53.83 seconds, and he also finished third in the 100 breaststroke event with a time of 1:09.06. The Rams girls relay team of Adara Brooks, Darby Nolen, Caitlyn McDonald and Kalyn Biggs finished ninth in the girls 200 freestyle relay.

Other top-20 performances were turned in by Biggs (100 freestyle), Brooks (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Cameron Bolen (100 breaststroke), Nolen (100 backstroke), and Kevin Combs (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke).

Rams nip the Pirates

JAMESTOWN — A strong Baker game by Darian England, Brysten Boiser, Steven Ross, Adam Schornak and Braedan Brennaman enabled the Greeneview boys high school varsity bowling team to pull out a 2,186 to1,941 win over Riverside on Dec. 15. The Rams quintet held a 76-pin lead after individual play, but beat Riverside 687 to 518 in the Baker game to ensure the win.

Brennaman led Greeneview with a 222-177 — 399 series, and Schornak was next with a 176-164 — 340.

Riverside girls edge Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Riverside claimed a 1,927 to 1,641 win in girls varsity high school bowling Dec. 15. Anna Willingham rolled the Rams top two game series, a 115-204 — 319, while Greeneview teammate Jackie Kasner tossed a 138-155 — 293, and Emily Crum was next with a 120-148 — 268.

Fairborn wins over Xenia

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn girls seventh grade basketball team defeated Xenia by a score of 41-16 on Dec. 15. No other details were provided.

Extreme Quest program starts in January

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

