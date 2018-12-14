Caitlin Erlandson was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for November for Legacy Christian Academy School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Caitlin was a senior captain on the girls varsity soccer team and was the Metro Buckeye Conference’s Co-Athlete of the Year. She is also on the swim team and plans to run track in the spring. She has well over a 4.0 grade-point average.

