Sports Digest

Warriors defeat Beavercreek

LEBANON — Kendall Foley scored 17 points and Ashley Popp added 10 to lead host Lebanon High to a 44-37 win over Beavercreek, Dec. 12, in a girls high school basketball game. No individual statistics were reported by Beavercreek.

The Beavers (3-3, 2-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East) return to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 for what could be key divisional battle at Centerville.

Beavers bowl past Franklin

FRANKLIN — Brent Shroyer rolled a 235-223 — 458 series, and Seth Koloski tossed a 221-232 — 453, to lead the Beavercreek High boys varsity bowling team to a 2,272 to 2,155 non-league win over Franklin on Dec. 12 at Strike Zone Lanes. Beavercreek (2-0 overall, 1-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference) took on Springboro on Dec. 18 at Poelking South.

Skyhawks soar over West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Evelyn Oktavec scored 19 points, Jodie Austin added 16, Khala Powell and Natalie Oktavec scored 14 points each, and Aria Cole finished with 12 in Fairborn High’s 92-28 win Dec. 12 over girls varsity basketball host West Carrollton. The Skyhawks (3-2 overall, 2-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South division) play next at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17 at Northmont, in Clayton.

Beavercreek wins on the road

FRANKLIN — The Beavercreek High School girls varsity bowling team recorded its first win of the young season, Dec. 12, with a 2,223 to 1,617 win over host Franklin, at Strike Zone Lanes. Paige Rockwell tossed the Beavers’ top two-game series, a 174-225 — 399, to lead the team. Jenna Morgan rolled a 170-183 — 353 series, while teammate Megan McHone was next with a 168-181 — 349. Like the boys team, the Beavercreek girls battled with Springboro on Dec. 18. Both Beavercreek teams will compete starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 in the Holiday Baker Classic, at T-P Lanes in Bellefontaine.

Patriots slip past Roger Bacon

RIVERSIDE — Jacob Schoening rolled a match-best 215-236 — 451 series, and Carroll needed every pin, in a narrow 2,380 to 2,321 boys high school bowling win over Greater Catholic League Co-Ed foe Roger Bacon, Dec. 12. Other top Carroll series scores were tossed by Jackson Mitchell (150-168 — 318) and Ryan Vaughn (169-135 — 304). Carroll is now 3-1 both in the GCLC and overall, they stay in league action Thursday, Dec. 20 when the Patriots will head to Northwest Lanes to take on host Badin in Hamilton.

Carroll girls fall

RIVERSIDE — Roger Bacon scored the three best series scores to defeat Carroll, 1,775 to 1,642 in girls high school varsity bowling action, Dec. 12. Lily Crigler (303), Amanda Miller (296) and Julia Funk (285) led the way for the Spartans.

Carroll’s top bowlers were Lindsey Shaffer (150-133 — 283) and Heather Thomas (139-143 — 282). The Patriots (0-2) will also hit the road for their next match, Thursday, Dec. 20 at Hamilton’s Northwest Lanes, taking on Badin.

Rams lose to Fairbanks

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Rams seventh-grade boys basketball team lost Dec. 12 to Fairbanks, 34-30. Aidan Kirsch led the Rams with 14 points. Landon Gardener scored eight, Chase Allen and Isaiah Christopherson each put in three points while Keegan Philips added a bucket. The loss puts the Rams record at 1-3.

WL-Salem sinks Greeneview girls

JAMESTOWN — Lauren Reagan tossed a 150-165 — 315 series, and Anna Willingham turned in a 146-159 — 305, in the Greeneview girls varsity bowling loss to West Liberty-Salem on Dec. 12. WLS won the match, 1,884 to 1,751. The girls team is now 0-10 overall, and 0-3 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

Rams tame the Tigers

JAMESTOWN — Brysten Boiser rolled a 278-220 — 398 series, and Greeneview High teammate Braedan Brennaman rolled games of 178 and 168 for a 346 series, in the Rams’ 2,262 to 2,048 boys varsity bowling win over West Liberty-Salem, Dec. 12. Greeneview (3-7 overall, now 1-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) hosts Riverside at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 for its next match.

Extreme quest program

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Jump start hoops

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

