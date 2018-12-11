Caleb Coe named All-American

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Cedarville High School graduate Caleb Coe capped his college football career in grand style on Dec. 11, as he was named to the American Football Coaches Association NAIA All-America first team for 2018.

“I’m really excited and honored by this award it means a lot to me and is a good way to wrap up my career at (Olivet),” Coe said by text. “It is just as much a reflection of fantastic teammates and great coaching as it is personal play. Super thankful for supportive friends and family. I wouldn’t be here today with out my coaches, teammates, and family. All glory to God.”

Coe was named the Mid-States Football Association’s Midwest League co-Defensive Player of the Year after recording 122 tackles, 55 of which were solo tackles, during his senior year at Olivet Nazarene University. Among National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics schools, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker finished fifth overall with an average of 12.2 tackles per game.

According to an ONU press release, Coe never missed a regular season game during his four-year playing career with the Tigers. He finished his career with 481 tackles, which ranks him second all time in ONU football history.

“Caleb brings tremendous energy, great effort and toughness. As a team captain he was a leader in word and deed both on and off the field as demonstrated by his 3.86 GPA and the respect he has earned from both players and coaches,” said Tigers defensive coordinator Greg Youngblood.

Coe is the ninth ONU football player in school history to earn first team All-American honors.

ONU played in the Victory Bowl on Dec. 1 in Surprise, Ariz. against host Ottawa University-Arizona. The Tigers won the game, 38-35, to finish the season with a 6-5 overall record.

Coe is expected to graduate with honors from ONU in May, 2019 with a degreee in Exercise Science. According to the university, Coe plans to attend graduate school at the University of Dayton that same year.