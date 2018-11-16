Division I, II players earn All-District

XENIA — A total of eight Greene County area high school football players and a head coach were selected to their respective 2018 OHSAA All-Southwest District teams Nov. 15 by a panel of SW Ohio sports writers.

Xenia head coach Trace Smitherman headlined the area’s Division I and II selections after he was named the Division II district’s Coach of the Year. Smitherman led the Bucs to the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South Division title and a 7-3 overall record.

“Obviously I’m excited to receive this honor,” Smitherman said Nov. 16 in a phone interview. “For us to go on a run like we did. We get a chance to reflect on our successes for the next couple weeks. (The award) will be nice to add to the mantel and to enjoy looking back on our season.”

Smitherman wanted to make sure to give credit to his coaching staff — assistant coaches Matt Bartley, Brian Bogenschutz, Ty English, Jeff Dekker, Greg Fenwick, Tony Greer, Nick Jones, Vince Pupero, Ja’Von Hammonds, Cedric Tolbert and Mack Bottorff — stating that they were a key component to the team’s success this season.

“Yeah, I’ve gotta pull the pieces out, put them together and get them all moving in the right direction, but without those guys willing to sacrifice some of their time, some of their day and some of their phone calls, I don’t have the knowledge I need to grow as a coach,” Smitherman said. “They each executed the game plan, to help each of us grow as professionals. To be consistent, and to give the kids confidence they need. It’s huge.”

Xenia placed three Buccaneer players on the Division II first team, and one on the D-II district second team.

Buccaneer standout running back Sincere Wells and center Sam Lockwood were both named to the District’s first team offensive squad. On defense, linebackers Hunter Warner of Fairborn and Xenia’s Nick Willis were both selected to the D-II district first team.

Fairborn’s Gage Barron was a second-team selection as a receiver, Xenia’s Peyton Bartley and Fairborn’s Joey Bowling both made the second-team district squad as offensive linemen, and the Skyhawks’ Mark Peterangelo was named to the second-team district team as a defensive back.

Among Greene County area schools, Beavercreek is the lone representative in Division I. The Beavers placed defensive back Maurice Wilson on the SW District second-team defensive squad. Beavercreek running back/defensive back Christopher Lawrence and linemen Jason Smith and Connor Tinch were named on the D-I District Honorable Mention team.

Xenia head football coach Trace Smitherman smiles after being handed the Thursday Night Lights football trophy, Oct. 25 at Doug Adams Stadium. Smitherman was named the OHSAA Southwest District Division II Coach of the Year on Nov. 15 by a panel of area sports writers. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_SmithermanSmile_PS.jpg Xenia head football coach Trace Smitherman smiles after being handed the Thursday Night Lights football trophy, Oct. 25 at Doug Adams Stadium. Smitherman was named the OHSAA Southwest District Division II Coach of the Year on Nov. 15 by a panel of area sports writers. John Bombatch | Greene County News Fairborn linebacker Hunter Warner (9) tackles a leaping Xenia running back Sincere Wells during a season ending game Oct. 25 in Xenia. Both area players received Division II first team all Southwest District honors this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_WellsWarner_PS.jpg Fairborn linebacker Hunter Warner (9) tackles a leaping Xenia running back Sincere Wells during a season ending game Oct. 25 in Xenia. Both area players received Division II first team all Southwest District honors this season. John Bombatch | Greene County News Xenia senior center Sam Lockwood was named as a first team all-Southwest District offensive line selection this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_SamLockwood_PS.jpg Xenia senior center Sam Lockwood was named as a first team all-Southwest District offensive line selection this season. John Bombatch | Greene County News Buccaneers senior linebacker Nick Willis was named a Division II first team all-Southwest District pick this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_NickWillis2_PS.jpg Buccaneers senior linebacker Nick Willis was named a Division II first team all-Southwest District pick this season. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Smitherman named Coach of the Year

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. A story on the Greene County area’s All-Southwest District high school football selections for Divisions III, V and VII is scheduled to run on Tuesday, Nov. 20. Please visit xeniagazette.com/sports to see a complete listing of the D-I and D-II all-district teams.

