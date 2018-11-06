Beavercreek headed to state title game

SPRINGFIELD — Playing with the same kind of poise and aggressiveness that earned themselves a regional title a few days earlier, undefeated Beavercreek used the same kind of play to punch themselves a reservation to the state championship game in Columbus, on Tuesday.

Beavercreek (21-0-0) got a pair of first-half goals by Marcella Cash, then held on to withstand a late Columbus Watterson rally, to claim a 2-1 win, Nov. 6 in the Division I state semifinal match at Evans Stadium. Beavers coach Steve Popp said the team just plays better when they’re aggressive.

“We’ve just always been a better team when we are trying to continually attack,” he said. “Teams can sometimes sit back (after grabbing a two-goal lead), and just kind of pack things back a bit on defense, but I don’t know. We’ve just never been a team to do that.

“We knew that Watterson was going to fight, and play hard and come back in the second half and try to make a run at us. So we came out wanting to get that third goal, which would’ve given us a bit more separation, but at the same time, we were still trying to be smart defensively too.”

Cash blasted her first score in the 15th minute, a sharp left-to-right drive past the Eagles goalkeeper, from about 20 or so yards away.

That goal looked as if it would be the only score of the half, but then Cash scored from the right side with 18 seconds yet to play in the first half for the 2-0 lead.

Just as Popp had expected, Watterson (18-2-2) did battle back.

First, the Eagles appeared to have scored just nine minutes into the second half, on a close-range header from the left side by Erin Connor, but the score was waved off due to an offsides call.

Watterson, ranked No. 6 in Ohio, set up a corner kick with 1:05 to go, and did manage to convert the scoring try, with 65 seconds left to play.

“Good question. I have no idea who scored that goal for us,” Watterson coach Scott Dempsey admitted afterward. “… It was a great game from start to finish. Right now, I think we’re wishing that we would have come out and played a bit stronger in the first half, but it was definitely a state tournament type of game.”

In celebration, Popp hooked his right arm, pointed with the left and did a victory dab, which drew cheers from the Beavercreek players.

“Yeah, I still don’t know what that is,” he laughed. “I think I saw George Clooney do it once. So I figured that if he could do it, I could do it.”

No. 2 -ranked Beavercreek will face No. 3 Strongsville, a 1-0 winner Tuesday night over No. 8 Twinsburg in the other state semi, in the Division I state championship match. That match will be held Friday at MAPFRE Stadium, the home of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team, in Columbus. According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, the time for that match had yet to be determined.

“It’s really exciting, but we still have a lot of work to do in these next few days of practice,” senior defender Ella Bianco said. She along with senior goalkeeper Lauren Galloway are co-captains this season. “We played OK. I don’t think it was our best game, and we definitely let down in the back a few times. The goal shouldn’t’ve happened, but we put two goals away and that’s all that matters. We came out with the win.”

Friday’s match will be the Beavercreek girls soccer program’s very first match for the state championship. The last time they had reached the state semifinals was in 2004.

Marcella Cash (23) scored both of Beavercreek’s goals in Tuesday night’s 2-1 Division I state semifinal win at Evans Stadium in Springfield. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_CashW2_PS.jpg Marcella Cash (23) scored both of Beavercreek’s goals in Tuesday night’s 2-1 Division I state semifinal win at Evans Stadium in Springfield. John Bombatch | Greene County News The Beavercreek girls soccer team reacts as coach Steve Popp does a victory dab after a 2-1 win over Columbus Watterson, Nov. 6 in Springfield. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_VictoryDab_PS.jpg The Beavercreek girls soccer team reacts as coach Steve Popp does a victory dab after a 2-1 win over Columbus Watterson, Nov. 6 in Springfield. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek senior co-captain Ella Bianco (17) collides with Watterson’s Becca Marino as the two go after a headed ball in first-half action, Nov. 6 in the Division I girls high school soccer state semifinal match at Evans Stadium in Springfield. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_EllaBiancoBeccaMarino_PS.jpg Beavercreek senior co-captain Ella Bianco (17) collides with Watterson’s Becca Marino as the two go after a headed ball in first-half action, Nov. 6 in the Division I girls high school soccer state semifinal match at Evans Stadium in Springfield. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek junior midfielder Diana Benigno (10) drives past Watterson’s Emma Schossler during the first half of Tuesday night’s 2-1 state semifinal win for the Beavers, at Springfield’s Evans Stadium. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_DianaBenignoW29_PS.jpg Beavercreek junior midfielder Diana Benigno (10) drives past Watterson’s Emma Schossler during the first half of Tuesday night’s 2-1 state semifinal win for the Beavers, at Springfield’s Evans Stadium. John Bombatch | Greene County News Columbus Watterson’s Megan Eberts (5) crashes into Beavercreek’s Molly Sedlock (8) in front of the Eagles goal, Nov. 6, in the first half of Tuesday’s girls high school soccer Division I state semifinal contest in Springfield. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/11/web1_B8W5_PS.jpg Columbus Watterson’s Megan Eberts (5) crashes into Beavercreek’s Molly Sedlock (8) in front of the Eagles goal, Nov. 6, in the first half of Tuesday’s girls high school soccer Division I state semifinal contest in Springfield. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Beavers defeat Columbus Watterson, 2-1

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

