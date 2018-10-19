Rams roll under the Lights

JAMESTOWN — Playing as the hosts of ABC22/Fox 45’s Thursday Night Lights locally televised high school football game, the Greeneview Rams turned the contest into one big highlight reel.

Greeneview defeated winless Ohio Heritage Conference foe Springfield Catholic Central 66-8, Oct. 18 at Don Nock Field. The Rams never completed a pass, and didn’t have to, as Greeneview runners amassed 419 total yards on the ground.

Collin Wilson started the scoring party off with an 80-yard return for a score on the game’s opening kickoff.

Clay Payton and Ian Tamplin each ran for two touchdowns, while quarterback Nick Clevenger and teammates Dakota Mangan, Levi Ruddock and Craig Finley each scored one. Jon Brakeall connected on four of his six extra-point tries, with one blocked.

Greeneview led Catholic Central, 60-0 at halftime.

Defensively, Ruddock, Caden Anderson, Caleb Allen, Clevenger and Deven Hendricks each snagged pass interceptions. Allen, and Aiden Swayne also scooped up fumble recoveries for the Rams, now 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the OHC South division.

Central Catholic’s lone score came on a Jayden Borden 10-yard pass to Patrick Kavanaugh with 2:19 left in the game. Borden then ran in the two-point conversion for the final score.

Greeneview will close out its regular season schedule at home with a 7 p.m. game, Friday Oct. 26 at Don Nock Field against Madison Plains. The Rams remain in the hunt for one of eight playoff spots in the Division V, Region 20 computer ratings, currently fourth.

According to JoeEitel.com, however, if the Rams win their final game (and depending on how the teams involved fared on Friday night), it is mathematically conceivable for four schools currently rated behind them (Madeira, Minford, West Jefferson and Mariemont) to pass Greeneview in the final ratings.

At least one of those schools would need to pull off an upset in order to jump past the Rams, however.