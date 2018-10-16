Fairborn swept out of volleyball tourney

CENTERVILLE — Playing in their Division I sectional tournament opener Oct. 16, the Fairborn Skyhawks couldn’t match the energy they had in beating rival Xenia for the league title last week.

The result was a 21-25, 13-25, 17-25 loss to 14th seeded West Carrollton High at Centerville High School. The 13th seeded Skyhawks were competitive in the first set, then didn’t pose much of a threat for the Pirates in the final two sets to end the season 9-13.

“I think they thought that (win over Xenia) was the end of the season,” Coach Tiffany Andrews said. “I just think our girls didn’t want to compete tonight.”

Also adding to the quick tournament exit was the absence of defensive specialist Chariti Taylor, who was ruled out with a concussion this week, leaving Fairborn one day to prepare for a new player rotation.

“It was very obvious they were uncomfortable,” Andrews said.

That was evident early as the Pirates — who play No. 2 Centerville in the next round Saturday, Oct. 20 — jumped out to an 8-4 lead that reached 13-6 causing a Fairborn timeout. Katie Knapp came in to serve at 14-7 and helped Fairborn run off seven straight points to tie it at 14-all. The Skyhawks eventually led, 19-17, but West Carrollton scored four straight and eight of the final 10 points to win the set.

West Carrollton (10-11) jumped out to a quick lead in the second set and methodically pulled away, forcing a pair of Fairborn timeouts — one at 14-9 and the other at 19-10. Fairborn only scored three points the rest of the set and gave West Carrollton its set-clinching point on a serve into the net. The third set was much of the same as the Pirates led early and never let Fairborn chip away.

“There wasn’t much of a spark,” Andrews said. “I think they’re just tired. We had a lot of injuries.”

Hani Sampson led Fairborn with eight kills and 14 digs.

“She was kind of our spark plug,” Andrews said.

Brittany Hogan added five kills and a block in her final game for Fairborn, while Samantha Hart had 15 digs.

Fairborn’s LeeAnn Williams goes for a kill against West Carrollton during first round sectional volleyball action, Oct. 16 at Centerville High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_DSC_0075_ne20181016214111387.jpg Fairborn’s LeeAnn Williams goes for a kill against West Carrollton during first round sectional volleyball action, Oct. 16 at Centerville High School. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Fairborn’s Sara Peterangelo makes a back-row set during Tuesday’s Oct. 16 Division I sectional first round match at Centerville HIgh School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_DSC_0078_ne20181016214115980.jpg Fairborn’s Sara Peterangelo makes a back-row set during Tuesday’s Oct. 16 Division I sectional first round match at Centerville HIgh School. Scott Halasz | Greene County News

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

