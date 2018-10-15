Area high school football teams still in playoff chase

GREENE COUNTY — According to the JoeEitel.com high school computer prognostication website, three Greene County area teams remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in their respective divisions. Greeneview, Bellbrook and Carroll are still alive as the 10-game 2018 high school football season heads to week nine.

GREENEVIEW 58, CEDARVILLE 8: Visiting Greeneview recovered four fumbles and snared four interceptions in the Oct. 12 win. Rams QB Nick Clevenger completed three of his five pass attempts for 116 yards and touchdowns to Taylor Stinson and Collin Wilson. Clevenger also ran for two scores. Senior defensive back Devan Hendricks was credited with 21 solo tackles for Greeneview.

Sophomore Cedarville back Kane Odon led all rushers with 53 yards gained on 10 carries.

Greeneview is now 7-1 overall and rated fourth in Division V, Region 20 according to JoeEitel.com. The top eight rated teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s final computer rankings will qualify to the postseason tournament. Cedarville is 1-7 overall this season. The Indians play next at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 in Enon against OHC foe Greenon (4-4).

Greeneview football to be played Thursday night

JAMESTOWN — As part of a Dayton area television station’s Thursday Night Lights high school football coverage, Greeneview High School’s Week 9 football game with Ohio Heritage Conference foe Springfield Catholic Central will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Rams’ Don Nock Field.

Greeneview defeated Route 27 rival Cedarville, 58-8, last week and has a 7-1 overall record (3-0 in the OHC’s South Division). Catholic Central has yet to win a game this season. The Irish are now 0-8 overall, 0-3 in the OHC South.

The Greeneview-Catholic Central game will be televised on ABC channel 22, FOX channel 45.

BELLBROOK 56, BROOKVILLE 28: Senior running backs Justin Sloan and Sedrick Ferguson accounted for 588 of Bellbrook’s 603 yards of total offense on Friday, Oct. 12. Sloan carried the ball 28 times for 329 yards while Ferguson carried it 23 other times for 259 yards. Both senior backs scored four touchdowns. The game had been all even at 21 apiece at halftime.

According to JoeEitel.com, Bellbrook controls its own postseason playoff destiny. The Golden Eagles are the top-rated team in Ohio’s Division III, Region 11 less than four tenths of a point ahead of Columbus Eastmoor, the high school home of two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin.

Bellbrook (8-0) hosts Oakwood (2-6) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 for its next game.

CARROLL 33, ROGER BACON 21: After trailing, 21-20 at halftime, Carroll scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to claim the Oct. 12 win.

Carroll’s postseason playoff hopes remain alive. JoeEitel.com lists Carroll 11th among the 15 area high school teams still in contention in Division III, Region 12.

Patriots quarterback Trent Fox competed 13 of 20 passes for 201 yards and touchdown passes to Will Severt, Sam Severt and Jon LaJeunesse. Fred Butts (102 yards on 14 carries) and Fox also scored rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots (5-3) head south to take on Purcell Marian (4-4) next at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

SPRINGFIELD 21, BEAVERCREEK 14: Springfield held a 14-0 advantage at halftime and never trailed.

Beavers quarterback Nicholas Brown threw for 122 yards, including a touchdown pass to Sabastian Rendon. Justin Nipper scored the other Beavercreek TD on a 5-yard run.

According to JoeEitel.com Beavercreek (1-7) is mathematically eliminated from the postseason with Friday’s home loss to Springfield. The Beavers are at Miamisburg (6-2) for their next game, a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 contest. They’ll then close out their 2018 campaign with a home game Oct. 26 against winless Centerville.

XENIA 63, WEST CARROLLTON 27: Buccaneers quarterback Christian Severt ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in Xenia’s road win Oct. 12 over West Carrollton. Severt and Nick Willis rushed for more than 100 yards in the contest, with Severt gaining a team-best 150 yards on 14 carries, and Willis running eight times for 111 and two TDs. Eight Bucs players combined for 456 yards rushing.

In regards to any designs of playing in the postseason, Friday’s Oct. 19 contest at Trotwood-Madison (6-2, 3-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference South) looms large. A big win over the Rams could keep the Buccaneers (5-3, 2-0 GWOC South) in playoff contention. However, JoeEitel.com has Xenia listed as 17th among 19 teams still in the hunt for a top-8 finish in Division II, Region 8.

SPRINGBORO 37, FAIRBORN 0: Springboro’s Willieon Yates rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns, and Panthers quarterback Landon Palmer tossed for 173 yards and two other scores in Friday’s shutout win. The visiting Skyhawks were held to 93 yards in total offense.

Fairborn (1-7 overall) hosts West Carrollton (1-7) for its next game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19 at Fairborn Memorial Stadium.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, ext. 2123.