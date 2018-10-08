Beavercreek top seed in D-I sectional

GREENE COUNTY — Undefeated Beavercreek was named the top seed in the high school girls Division I sectional postseason tournament, and several other Greene County schools earned high seeds as well, as the tournament pairings were drawn Oct. 6.

Here’s a look at each of the postseason tournament brackets involving teams from the Greene County area. Teams are listed by seed number and school name. The higher seed (lower number) hosts first- and second-round matches. A full listing of all of the tournament brackets can be found on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Southwest District website at swdab.org .

DIVISION I

Dayton 2 Bracket

Tuesday, Oct. 16

No. 10 Fairborn at No. 9 Tecumseh, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Xenia at No. 5 Northmont, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Fairborn-Tecumseh winner vs. No. 3 Springboro, 7 p.m.

Northmont-Xenia winner vs. No. 13 Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final, 7 p.m. at Centerville HS.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 3 bracket winner, Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., location TBA

Dayton 3 Bracket

Tuesday, Oct. 16

No. 15 Springfield at No. 1 Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Beavercreek-Springfield winner vs. West Carrollton, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Butler vs. No. 12 Piqua, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final, 7 p.m., at Doug Adams Stadium, Xenia.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 bracket winner, Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., location TBA

DIVISION II

Dayton 2 Bracket

Tuesday, Oct. 16

No. 7 Chaminade Julienne vs. No. 13 Stivers, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Valley View vs. No. 10 Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. Chaminade Julienne-Stivers winner, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Fenwick vs. Valley View-Oakwood winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final, 7 p.m. at Fairmont HS, Kettering.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 1 bracket winner, 7 p.m., Oct. 27, location TBA

Springfield 1 Bracket

Tuesday, Oct. 16

No. 5 Northwestern vs. No. 8 Kenton Ridge, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 2 Carroll vs. Northwestern-Kenton Ridge winner, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Greenville vs. No. 3 Greenon, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final, 7 p.m. at Piqua HS.

Winner vs. Dayton 1 bracket winner, 7 p.m. Oct. 27, location TBA

DIVISION III

Dayton 1 Bracket

Tuesday, Oct. 16

No. 18 Indian Lake vs. No. 19 Ben Logan, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Greeneview vs. No. 25 Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 3 Lehman Catholic vs. Indian Lake-Ben Logan winner, 5 p.m.

No. 27 Yellow Springs vs. Greeneview-Southeastern winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final, 7 p.m. at TBA.

Winner vs. Dayton 4 bracket winner, 7 p.m. Oct. 27, location TBA

Dayton 5 Bracket

Tuesday, Oct. 16

No. 13 Botkins vs. No. 26 National Trail, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20

No. 5 Troy Christian vs. Botkins-National Trail winner, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Preble Shawnee vs. No. 11 Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sectional Final, 7 p.m. at TBA.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 bracket winner, 7 p.m., Oct. 27, location TBA.

Beavercreek’s Diana Benigno (10) challenges a Springfield player for the ball. Undefeated Beavercreek was named the top seed of the Division I Dayton sectional tournament this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/10/web1_BenignoS1110_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Diana Benigno (10) challenges a Springfield player for the ball. Undefeated Beavercreek was named the top seed of the Division I Dayton sectional tournament this season. File photo.

Carroll, Bellbrook earn high girls soccer seeds as well

The area’s boys high school soccer sectional tournament draw will be listed in Wednesday’s papers.

