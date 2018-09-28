Foursome departs for ITA regional

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University Yellow Jacket men’s tennis team will be represented by four players, Sept. 28-30 at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Midwest Regional.

The quartet includes senior Matt Brumbaugh, junior Alex Totten, and freshmen Cole Moss and Dawson Poling.

Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich. is serving as the tournament host.

Brumbaugh and Totten are entered in the A Singles and A Doubles draw. Brumbaugh opens against fellow Great Midwest Athletic Association member Alfredo Berlando (Findlay) while Totten faces Jonathan Bulmer (Davenport).

In doubles, the duo begins with No. 5-seed Jack Beuttell-Triggs and Juan Segura (Maryville).

In B Singles, Moss will face G-MAC member Nico Schmidt (Hillsdale) and Poling squares off with Leonardo Cerri (Davenport). They’ll pair up in B Doubles to play Max Rink and David Solar (Wayne State).

